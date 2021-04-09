Out of the corona This is how the government lifted the interest rate restrictions: Exceptions end and restaurants open in April, public events can begin in June

The aim is to reach an end to the exceptional conditions in April and to open restaurants on a limited basis.

Government on Friday announced guidelines for lifting deregulation restrictions. They will be sent for a week-long comment round.

“The aim is to create a vision of the coming months for different actors and citizens in society. The situation remains serious and restrictions cannot be lifted carelessly. If we keep the epidemic situation under control now, the restrictions can be lifted in the coming months, ”said the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said at a news conference.

“Plans to open up society are based on research data and will be updated as data accumulates. If the disease situation improves faster, restrictions can be lifted faster, and vice versa. ”

This is how the government lifted interest rate restrictions:

April: Exceptions end

■ The powers of the Standby Act expire.

■ The restaurants open with customer seat and square restrictions.

■ Return to contact teaching in primary education and in the second grade.

May: Public spaces open

■ Additional restrictions due to the threat of a rapid acceleration of the epidemic will be removed, regional actions will be returned.

■ Outdoor hobby activities for children and young people begin.

■ Public spaces (such as libraries) and private spaces (such as museums) will be opened.

■ Allowing commuting in the EU.

■ The vaccine certificate becomes part of the trip.

June: Public events can begin

■ Gathering restrictions will be relaxed.

■ Restaurant seating and opening space restrictions will be relaxed.

■ Adult group hobbies activities outside.

■ Audience events begin with participant restrictions.

■ Internal border control ends.

July: Gathering restrictions are lifted

■ Gathering restrictions will be relaxed and removed.

■ Restrictions on attendance at public events will be relaxed and removed.

August: Commuting is also allowed outside the EU

■ Business travel outside the EU could potentially be opened up.

Familyand the Minister for Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said in Yle’s A-Talk on Thursday that it is important to keep in mind that the deregulation plan is forward-looking. According to him, Finland is not at the exit point. There may be additional restrictions ahead, depending on the current situation of the corona epidemic.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo (Kok), for its part, called on the government to adhere to its vaccine coverage target in the program. The government’s goal, he said, has been to have vaccine coverage of 70 percent of the population in the summer.

Pharmaceutical company According to Kiuru, the rare thrombotic side effects associated with Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine and the findings made by the European Medicines Agency Ema this week will also affect vaccinations in Finland.

“The Astra Zeneca vaccine is not being used in its entirety in the way we have thought, so it affects the vaccine strategy. We have had a desire to meet the EU’s 70% target for vaccinating the nation, ”Kiuru said.

“The premise has been that in the summer we get to state that all willing adults would have received the vaccines. In this respect, there are fears that this (the availability of the Astra Zeneca vaccine) will put vaccine coverage in a different position. ”