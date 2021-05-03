Out of the corona There would be more visitors to the children’s summer camps after the corona year than usual, but the organizers are still waiting for further instructions for implementation

Camps and penitentiary schools are planned to be held almost normally. There are already plenty of registrants, and there is a queue for some camps.

The goal is that children can get to the summer camps and cottage celebrations can start planning when school work ends in June.

That is what the Prime Minister said Sanna Marin (sd) in April at the press conference, in which he spoke about the government ‘s strategy for opening up Finland.

Organizations organizing children’s camps are now waiting for more detailed instructions for organizing summer camps.

Last in the summer, some camp organizers canceled or relocated summer camps due to the coron epidemic. However, Leirikesä ry, which organizes camps in Uusimaa, also organized night camps, taking into account the epidemic situation.

Due to the corona epidemic, the camps were divided into four 50-person camps instead of one large camp. The camps were spent either in a tent with a friend or living in the same household.

HS spoke about the arrangements for the summer camps last summer. Many children said the camps brought a welcome respite into the midst of the corona epidemic.

Camps its popularity seems to have grown over the Corona period. By the end of April, a total of 3,100 children had already registered for the camps, which is more than usual at this time of year, says Leirikesä’s Executive Director Hanna Hietikko.

However, there is still room in the camps, as there are places for a total of 4,500 children and young people.

Last summer, the corona epidemic brought hand-held bottles of trees to the camp. Sofia Kekkonen, who participated in the summer camp in Kiljava, washed her hands before cooking.­

The summer camps will be held in Hyvinkää at the Kiljava camp center and in Tuusula at the Kesärinte camp center, and they will spend the night in tents.

In addition to night camps, the association organizes 140 day camps for a total of about 2,500 children in the Helsinki metropolitan area. One day camp has 20-25 children.

These camps are also quite likely to be organized, as the Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group has outlined that children’s and young people’s facilities will open up for recreational activities.

“We start from the premise that our activities are equivalent to them, which means that day camps can also be organized,” Hietikko says.

“It’s terribly important for the kids to get to the camps, but we’re expecting even more specific guidance on the arrangements for what kind of program we can organize.”

According to Hietikko, there was no exposure at the camps last summer.

Children’s Summer Association Peru last summer all their night camps in Hauho. Day camps were also moved from June to July.

“At that time, the board estimated that the risk of infection was high, because people would come to the camp all over Finland and the camp would be accommodated closely together,” says the executive director. Kaisa Ahtee.

“ “Possibly we will add campsites even at short notice.”

At children’s summer camps, accommodation is arranged indoors, unlike at Camp Summer Camps. This year’s plans are still being specified.

However, about half as many campers have now been admitted to the camps. Normally, one camp can accommodate 80 participants, but this year only 36 participants have been admitted to the camp. Groups are also kept separate.

It has meant there is a queue for the camp, Ahtee says.

The association’s day camps are normally held in June in Rekola, Vantaa, and Herttoniemi, Helsinki.

Also parishes expect more detailed instructions for organizing summer penitentiary schools, but the situation looks hopeful, says the Church Board’s director responsible for education and family affairs Jarmo Kokkonen.

“It looks like penitentiary schools are getting to be kept mostly normal. It may be that some camp in early June still needs to be relocated in some area, but in July the situation is already better, ”he says.

“ “Young people feel that remote connections have already been used too much.”

According to Kokkonen, the corona epidemic has not greatly taxed the popularity of penitentiary schools, rather the opposite.

“We have received a lot of messages about how much children and young people are expecting a normal summer, which is also represented by the penitentiary,” he says.

During the corona epidemic, many camp organizers have also organized activities and camps remotely. They have come to stay as one of the activities, but they do not completely replace the camps, says Kokkonen.

“Young people have the experience that remote connections have been used everywhere and already too much, and they no longer need it for a penitentiary. However, in meetings before the camp period, for example, it can be utilized, ”says Kokkonen.

Camps In addition to various camp organizations and congregations, they organize sports clubs, the 4H Association and the Nature Association, among others, and, for example, the Finnish Scouts.

Finnish scouts have communicated to their member flags that as the corona situation improves, it seems that camp activities for children and young people would be possible in the summer of 2021. Thus, for example, the planning of flag camps can be promoted.