Out of the corona The release rate is set at the incidence rate, which was in the Hus area last six months ago – Professor: “Without backpacking, the incidence rate is starting to fall”

According to a memorandum from STM and THL, it would be possible to hold admission events in certain areas as early as the turn of April-May. According to Ilkka Julkunen, Professor of Virology, however, it is worth acting in moderation to break down restrictions.

How society can be opened up so that the coronavirus situation remains under control?

The lifting of restrictions could be possible gradually, with the incidence of infections falling below 50 and then below 25, according to a memorandum prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in conjunction with the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

According to the memorandum seen by HS, the lifting of restrictions could be considered as early as April-May if the incidence has fallen to these figures for at least two weeks. The lifting of restrictions is decided by regional government agencies and municipalities.

Although Infections are declining in Finland, and the target incidence rates are still a long way off, especially in southern Finland. In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the incidence rate was last below the incidence rate set as a condition for dismantling, ie 50 in October.

According to data collected by the HS, the incidence rate of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is 227 and that of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland 164. The incidence rate refers to the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In the Kainuu and North Karelia hospital districts, the incidence rate has been below 50 throughout the first half of the year.

The incidence rate in the ten hospital districts is currently less than 50. These include the hospital districts of Lapland, North Ostrobothnia and North Karelia.

STM: n undersecretary Kirsi Varhilan according to Hus and the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the number of cases must be substantially reduced in order to achieve the goal outlined in the memorandum. According to Varhila, it still succeeds in physical encounters necessarily and within the existing restrictions.

“At the same time, we need to consider whether some new restrictions may also be needed,” Varhila writes in her email response.

According to Varhila, it is still difficult to assess the timetable for achieving the goals of the memorandum in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“But the current situation and its continuation gives the impression that the matter could move forward positively,” Varhila says.

Turku professor of virology at the university Ilkka Julkunen notes that while the outlines of incidence rates presented in the memorandum may sound ambitious, they may be achievable.

Like Varhila, he bases his view on the positive development of the disease situation in Southern Finland. In addition, vaccination of the elderly and at-risk groups has progressed quite well, according to Julkunen.

“If the incidence of the disease is decreasing at the current rate, I would believe that without the back packs, the incidence rate will also start to fall to about 50 or at least less than a hundred in southern Finland every month,” says Julkunen

In the memo it is also stated that public events with admission could be allowed provided that security arrangements can be guaranteed. The number of participants in events should not exceed, for example, 50 or 100 people or a certain percentage of available seats.

According to STM’s Varhila, an “assessment of the whole” is required before it can be said whether admission events can be held in May in areas with a stable disease situation.

Ilkka Julkunen, on the other hand, believes that in low-incidence areas, for example, restaurants should have been opened earlier than in areas with a weak disease situation. Events with admission can also be organized from Julkusen, as long as it is possible to take care of security arrangements.

According to Julkunen, the most essential way to achieve the goal of the memorandum is familiar: people still need to avoid unnecessary contacts.

“A person’s chances of getting infected and infecting others are significantly reduced if he or she conscientiously follows the guidelines for avoiding infection,” says Julkunen.

Restrictions However, according to Julkunen, it is worthwhile to act in moderation and ensure that the infection curves are steadily declining. That way, the restrictions don’t have to be reintroduced, he says.

According to Julkunen, it is also important to keep the test numbers large enough.

“They can’t be compromised. If testing is limited to clear cases of disease, the proportion of positive samples in all samples will certainly be higher. ”

However, Julkunen points out that the figures presented in the memorandum are estimates.

“For example, when the incidence rate falls to this magnitude, we are very close to the epidemic withering away in the coming weeks or at least months.”

STM: n and in the THL memorandum, the removal of restrictions requires, in addition to the incidence rate, a sufficient number of tests to be considered reliable for the infection rate. Positive samples must not exceed 1,5% of all samples.

Liberalization of society would begin at the turn of April-May in areas with a stable epidemic situation and an incidence rate of less than 50.

“A slightly later date and a higher threshold could be realistic for larger cities, especially in the metropolitan area, but would also give them the prospect of easing the situation,” the memorandum states.

In the first phase, group activities for children and young people could be gradually liberalized in stable disease areas, as well as the opening of public and private premises and admission events with a limited number of participants.

An audience equipped with masks at Kulttuuritalo at the 20th anniversary concert of the club for five last October.­

According to the memorandum, personal hygiene measures and guidelines for safe events and hobbies are necessary at least until the national vaccination program has been fully implemented.

The memorandum states that the lifting of restrictions “could go faster than the interior”.

According to Varhila, outdoor events such as festivals, for example, could be possible in the summer “in some areas in a health-safe manner and with a limited number of customers”.