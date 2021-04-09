Out of the corona The corona period has tested the mental health of Finns to such an extent that some already feel invisible – the consequences will be visible for a long time to come, experts say

Welfare|Out of the corona

The period of exception has also highlighted inequalities in the well-being of the mind, experts say. Some people are clearly more lonely and exhausted than others, and it will be visible long after the Corona Age.

Over the past year, many things in life have gone missing that usually protect mental health.­

Katarina Malmberg HS 2:00 | Updated 6:11

What kind traces Corona time leaves Finns in mental health? Anxiety and malaise are now caused by fear of illness, loneliness and the threat of unemployment, says an expert psychologist Juho Mertanen From the Finnish Mental Health Association Mieli ry.