Out of the corona Statements on the government’s exit plan will be reviewed by mining over the weekend – by Thursday, almost 1,600 comments had already been received

The Otakantaa online service has already received almost 1,600 comments. They can still be given until Friday night. In addition, the institutions also issue opinions directly to the ministries.

Government The statements and comments requested by the government on the plan to unravel interest rates and the target schedule announced last week will be reviewed during the weekend so that a summary can be completed by the beginning of next week.

The summary is due to be released next Tuesday. The government will also announce a final exit plan possibly next week. The draft the government announced last week.

By Thursday, the otakantaa online service had already garnered more than 1,500 comments. The government’s exit plan can be commented on by any private citizen in the service, but in addition, communities can send their own statements to the Prime Minister’s Office and also directly to ministries.

You can leave your comments on the Otakantaa service until midnight on Friday.

Who have time to read all the comments and opinions and how are they to be used?

“The Communications Department of the Prime Minister’s Office is hiring an external research institute, which is scheduled to review comments during the weekend, also utilizing text mining. An analysis of the comments will also be made, which the covid-19 coordination group will meet at its meeting on Tuesday morning, ”says the head of unit Taina Kulmala from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The government will draw up a final exit plan after receiving feedback from citizens and communities on statements and comments no earlier than next week, when the government’s program also includes a spring framework debate on Wednesday and Thursday.

“As soon as possible,” Kulmala estimates, when the government has time to work on finalizing the plan.

Opinions In addition to the Prime Minister’s Office, officials from at least the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will also take part in the review.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has also consulted the views of social partners and municipalities on the implementation and timing of the exit plan.

“A good discussion between the country’s government and the labor market organizations about the Exit plan and how it could be further improved,” commented, for example, the CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK Jyri Häkämies messaging service on Twitter.

“The hearing was necessary,” says the chairman of STTK, the Central Organization of Employees Antti Palola.

“We think it is justified that the government does not set specific dates for deregulation measures, but moves the disease situation forward. Temperance is a trump card, ”Palola tells HS.

According to Palola, there should also be no rush in changes to telework or mask recommendations.

According to STTK, they have a significant role in slowing down the spread of the epidemic and thus supporting the carrying capacity of health care. In STTK’s view, the lifting of traffic restrictions also requires the active population to be vaccinated first.