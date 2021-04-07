Out of the corona Minister Lintilä claimed that he had been excluded from the preparation of the exit plan – however, the Ministry has been involved in the preparation

The idea of ​​excluding the Minister of Economic Affairs has caused widespread outrage.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) aroused embarrassment on Wednesday by saying Yle’s morning broadcastthat he would have been excluded from preparing a government exit plan. It is intended to outline how Finland will lift its interest rate restrictions in the spring and summer.

The issue aroused widespread outrage and was commented not only by several MPs but also by, among others, the CEO of the Trade Union, the former Prime Minister. Mari Kiviniemi.

In reality draft plan Representation from all ministries has been involved in the preparation, including the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (MEE). This is evident from the description published by the Prime Minister’s Office, which describes the progress of the process.

Second Minister of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) said he had received a draft of the plan on Tuesday night.

“I am fully aware of this document and visited it with the civil service through,” he said to reporters Entering the conference Board of Directors of the Estates Access to the house on Wednesday evening.

Lintilä repeated however, even when he went to the Estate House, the draft plan that was the basis for Wednesday’s negotiations had not reached him.

“Last week there was a presentation here, there was such a cookie discussion, I think the preparation is a completely different thing from the cookie discussion. Based on that, I said in the morning that there is no more detailed information on what is coming now, ”he said.

“Probably there were no human problems.”

Government negotiates Wednesday night deregulation plan. Tomorrow, it is to first inform the opposition of its intentions and then inform the public.