Out of the corona Memo: The corona situation is expected to ease around May Day, next summer may be like last summer

Government On Wednesday, it will negotiate Finland’s exit plan, ie how and in what order Finland will begin to lift its coronavirus restrictions.

HS took over the Government Office and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) as well as officials from various ministries. draft plan. According to a draft dated Wednesday, the government aims to end the exceptional circumstances in April and to gradually lift the restrictions in April-August.

In addition to the draft, HS has seen STM’s memorandum on the epidemiological outlook in Finland. The memorandum has been made in conjunction with the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

In the memo vaccinations are expected to progress, with the highest-risk population vaccinated with two doses by the end of August.

By the end of the summer, the working-age adult population is expected to have received the first dose of the vaccine. Before the turn of the year, the entire population should have received both doses of the vaccine.

According to the memorandum, due to the progress of vaccinations and the effect of seasonality, it can be expected that the epidemiological situation will start to ease at the turn of April-May.

“If, in April-May, Finland succeeded in turning the infections to a clear decline and avoiding very rapid new epidemics, the conditions for the gradual opening of society and the transition to a normal life in Finland during June-July could exist,” the memorandum states.

Coming however, the favorable summer outlook is associated with uncertainties such as high baseline infection rates, poorer-than-expected availability of vaccines, and viral variants that may accelerate the epidemic and reduce vaccine efficacy.

If these risks are managed, the epidemic situation in much of the country could be similar to last summer after the beginning of June, according to the memorandum.

“However, in those large population centers with the highest incidence in early May, the epidemic is likely to subside more slowly. Local clusters of infection could occur in even smaller population centers and resorts, ”the memorandum says.

The more contagious British variant of the coronavirus is expected to be the main virus throughout the country in the summer. As a result, it is not possible to dispense with all precautions during the summer.

According to the memorandum, a favorable outlook requires checkpoints, which are the turn of April-May, the beginning of June and the middle of August.

In the memo it also states that the coronavirus is likely to spread globally again next fall. However, it assumes that the impact of the second global pandemic will remain “reasonably small compared to at least the first” in those countries where the majority of the population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In contrast, in many developing countries, vaccination campaigns have not yet been implemented next autumn, and therefore the epidemic situation in them may still be difficult.

“This may lead to the fact that only globally, with the arrival of summer 2022, many countries have achieved such a high level of population immunity due to progressive vaccinations and high incidence of the disease that the epidemic is beginning to fade and the first global wave of pandemics is gradually over,

Memo according to the impact of vaccinations on the severity of the epidemic begins to show even before the entire population is vaccinated.

“Corona mortality should be significantly reduced by the beginning of May at the latest, as people aged 70 and over have had time to be vaccinated. However, the need for hospital care may still continue due to the reasonably high risk of a more serious form of the disease in the middle-aged, not yet vaccinated age groups, ”the memorandum says.

After all people over the age of 40 have been vaccinated with at least one dose, the morbidity requiring hospitalization is expected to be low, according to the memorandum.

“During the summer, it is very important to ensure that the pace of vaccination is not slowed down so that the vaccination coverage of the population is as good as possible with the arrival of autumn. However, a growing proportion of non-vaccinees are so young and do not have predisposing risk factors that the proportion of serious cases of infections is expected to decline all the time. ”

In the memo states that coronavirus infections may be “reasonably high” especially in the younger part of the population during the winter season 2021-2020.

“There may be several smaller local epidemic waves during the winter. Still in the period 2022–2023, there may be some infections at a level that is slightly different from the normal winter season, ”the memorandum says.

However, subsequent potential epidemic waves are not expected to affect the burden on hospital care. However, the memorandum states that, in the future, the coronavirus may change so that the population will have to be vaccinated annually like seasonal flu.