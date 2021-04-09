Out of the corona Linnanmäki and Allas are already planning to open, the Flow Festival will be canceled – This is what Helsinki’s summer 2021 looks like

On Friday, the government presented guidelines for lifting interest rate restrictions.

According to the plan, the exceptional conditions will end in April, when the restaurants will also open with restrictions.

In May, restaurants will be followed by, for example, outdoor activities for children and young people and the opening of public and private spaces. In June, it will be time to ease the restrictions on gatherings, outdoor group activities for adults, and to ease the restrictions on customer seats and opening hours in restaurants. According to the plan, public events could also start on a limited basis.

HS found out what summer in Helsinki looks like in the light of the plan.

Linnanmäki

Linnamäki is scheduled to open its gates this year instead of the usual May Day on June 4, says the CEO Pia Adlivankin.

“It would seem that then there would be no restrictions on amusement park operations,” says Adlivankin.

Adlivankin also says that amusement parks were not seen last year as public events but as a permanent activity with many individual events. Linnanmäki is therefore confident that the season will be able to start in June. However, completely without restrictions, the amusement park is not going to open.

“We are still waiting for what kind of guidelines the government and regional government authorities will give us. We plan to start in the same way as last year, ie by limiting the number of visitors, ”says Adlivankin.

Last summer, Linnanmäki limited the number of visitors to a third throughout the season. The amusement park sold half of the tickets in advance and half at the amusement park’s ticket outlets.

Adlivankin also says he is relieved by the government’s exit plans.

“We all miss the variety of sitting at home. In our experience, having fun at an outdoor amusement park is safe and taking safety into account at amusement parks is important in everything we do. ”

Flow festival

In Flow, the exit strategy raises hope for the future, but with regard to the normal organization of the festival, the focus is on the summer of 2022.

“It’s important to start creating a vision for the future. But from the point of view of the big event, we are already late for this summer, ”says the CEO of the Flow Festival. Suvi Kallio.

The question is not so much whether the public can get to the festivals, but whether they will have time to hold them within this timeframe.

“If you think about a normal festival, this summer is already largely played out. The situation is difficult, especially with regard to the international program offering, the tour activities will not have time to start this summer. The production cycle of major international events is long and takes almost a year. In public, few admit it. ”

Kallio says that Flow has been exploring the possibility of organizing smaller events, which will be resolved later this month. However, they will not be organized in the short term either, and the financial risk will increase.

According to Kallio, public support would be needed to make it possible to organize small-scale alternative events.

“We haven’t made a final decision yet, the will is to do something. But the timetable and economic realities may come up, ”Kallio ponders.

Organizing major international events this summer is very challenging, says Suvi Kallio, CEO of the Flow Festival. Photo from the Flow Festival in 2019.­

Helsinki Drug Stadium

Last year, the Helsinki Swimming Stadium opened its doors three weeks later than usual, at the beginning of June. In early summer, the number of swimmers was limited.

Director of Helsinki’s outdoor sports venues Petteri Huurre can’t yet tell when the swimming stadium will open this summer.

“I’m not going to speculate at all. It is not yet possible to assess when opening would be possible, ”says Huurre.

Last summer, it was seen that some of the stadium swimmers had popularly dropped out. According to Huurte, there were fewer senior swimmers in the morning swim than in the normal season.

Helsinki is currently preparing its own strategy for the period after the abolition of interest rate restrictions.

Helsinki’s swimming pools and indoor sports venues have been closed since the end of last November. Only guided group exercise for children under 12 has been able to continue.

The opening date of the Helsinki Swimming Stadium has not yet been decided.­

Steam

The sauna and restaurant company Löyly Helsinki has been closed since the government closed the restaurants in the second week of March. The terrace of Löyly on Hernesaari has been a stopping place for many walkers ever since, although the door has been jerked open in vain.

Business Director for Food Restaurants Benjamin Gripenberg Noho Partners says that Steam will be opened as soon as possible.

The restaurant closure is expected to end on April 18th. The government’s plans are then to gradually open up restaurant operations.

“Let’s open the Steam as soon as the authorities allow it,” Gripenberg allows.

If the opening is carried out with severe restrictions, for example, companies are urged to close their doors at 6 pm or only a third of the capacity is allowed to be used, Löyly also has to think about the continuation.

“If the restrictions are severe, there’s no point in opening up Steam,” Gripenberg says.

The sauna department had to be closed in Löyly a few weeks before the restaurants closed.

“Yes, our state of mind is to act as soon as it is possible. We’ve had to lay off workers, and many of them are downright in trouble, ”Gripenberg says.

However, he welcomes the fact that deregulation is now being discussed, when until a moment ago the only issue was to increase restrictions.

Tub

Managing Director of the Pool Sea Spa Bodil Stahl hopes that the pool can be opened as early as the end of April. Or no later than early May.

“Before or after May Day.”

According to Stahl, the government’s message seems quite positive about the sea bath, at least when it comes to opening swimming pools. In Stahl’s view, a sea spa compares to the category of inland swimming pools.

There is also a restaurant by the pool run by another entrepreneur.

Stahl believes that next summer will be like the previous one for the Basin.

“We had swimming, terrace activities and concerts. Subject to restrictions. “

The absence of tourists will probably be reflected in Alta’s customer base this summer as well. Nevertheless, Stahl says he is looking forward to summer with good and confidence.

Bodil Stahl, CEO of the Pool Sea Spa, hopes that the Pool will be opened around May Day.­

Korkeasaari

The future opening date in Korkeasaari has not yet been decided.

“We are hopeful when the number of cases falls that at some point we should open up. Hopefully, we will be able to open the outdoor space and the indoor space soon, ”says the CEO Sanna Hellström.

Korkeasaari already has experience from the operation of the zoo during the Korona period from last summer and autumn. According to Hellström, for example, the zoo can limit the number of visitors and rhythmize their arrival. There would also be no audience activities for groups and the number of people indoors would be limited if necessary.

“We have a large amount of work that we do even when there is no audience. Animal care rolls all the time and we maintain places and take care of the environment, ”says Hellström.

So the doors of Korkeasaari can be opened quickly – in about a week, says Hellström – as soon as permission is given. Even signs and the like related to the coronation situation are ready from last year.

“Yes, we get the gates open.”