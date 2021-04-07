Out of the corona In the summer, they will cruise and fly for a holiday to Southern Europe – this is how shipping companies and Finnair plan to return to everyday life after a pandemic

Shipping companies are preparing for the summer season with “butterflies in their stomachs”. Finnair believes that the gradual recovery of air traffic will be the first to be seen in the increase in weekly flights to popular destinations, such as Malaga.

Shipowners and the airline Finnair are preparing for the summer season in a tense atmosphere. In shipping, for example, preparations are being made to increase the number of vessels and open shifts, but much depends on the corona situation and the pace of vaccination in Finland, Estonia and Sweden.

“Vaccinations and testing play a key role. If all goes well, passenger traffic will gradually recover as early as summer. Local tourism is likely to be the first to return, ”says the CEO of the Finnish Shipping Companies Association Tiina Tuurnala.

Cruise travel may recover above all other travel, as cruise ships have room to maintain fair safety distances.

“Ships operating from Finland have not had chains of infection, and the ships are large spaces where there is no need to be close together,” says Tuurnala.

In March last year, the cruise ship industry experienced the biggest change in the external operating environment in its history, when companies had to stop their passenger traffic almost entirely due to interest rate restrictions imposed by the authorities. Recreational travel recovered somewhat last summer, but travel restrictions were lifted in August.

Ålanders Of Viking Line’s seven vessels, four are currently in service. Viking Line plans to open special cruises to Gotland, Åland and Riga, among others.

“It all depends on the disease situation and the pace of vaccination. With half of the population vaccinated, the situation is likely to have calmed down, ”says Viking Line’s Director of Communications. Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

“For the summer, some trips are already being booked. We believe we will be able to launch in June. After all, there are little butterflies in everyone’s stomachs. ”

As the disease situation is changing in Sweden and Estonia in addition to Finland, Viking Line may adapt its targets. However, Boijer-Svahnström believes that passengers can visit Estonia and Sweden during the summer. According to him, ideally, all three countries would have had a similar disease strategy.

Viking Line has a new vessel under construction in China. Completion of the vessel has been delayed due to the pandemic, but it will be delivered to Viking Line later this year.

“The vessel will be put into service early next year. We believe that we will be under normal conditions then, ”says Boijer-Svahnström.

Estonian-owned In April, Tallink Silja intends to make decisions on the opening of Silja Europa’s Helsinki-Tallinn traffic and on the Helsinki-Turku and Helsinki-Riga routes.

“The intention is to start opening routes in June – July, depending on the route and the ship. The last confirmations will be made during April, ”says Tallink Silja’s Senior Vice President, Communications Marika Nöjd.

Silja Europa would make twenty-hour cruises to Tallinn. If the travel restrictions are in force, only Finns would initially be taken on board and you should not visit Estonia.

Carrier Finnair, for its part, says that the company’s exit plan very much follows Finland’s exit plan.

“The return to travel depends very much on the development of vaccine coverage and how different countries, including Finland, start to lift travel restrictions,” says Finnair’s Director of Communications. Days Tallqvist.

In addition to travel restrictions and vaccine coverage, Finnair also monitors the development of demand. According to Tallqvist, it has been clear that there is demand for destinations where travel restrictions are eased.

Finnair has also flown abroad throughout the pandemic, but there have been about half of the normal 100 destinations. The number of flights has also dropped from about 350 daily flights to 75 flights. Many routes have been flown with smaller planes than normal, and passenger numbers are about ten percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

When planning routes, Finnair has had to monitor both demand and travel restrictions on a monthly basis. Currently, in addition to Finland, the company flies to major European cities as well as Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Shanghai and New York.

“The situation of long-haul flights has lived on somewhat during the pandemic. In the past, we also flew to Singapore and Hong Kong, but the routes were put on hold due to changes in travel restrictions. ”

According to Tallqvist, long-haul flights are also maintained by cargo traffic.

Days Tallqvist believes that the gradual recovery of air traffic will be the first to be seen in the increase in weekly flights to popular destinations such as Malaga, which is currently served three times a week. In May, Finnair will open a route to Alicante, as demand for flights to Southern Europe will traditionally increase as summer approaches. Other destinations will be opened according to possibilities and restrictions, and in the queue are, for example, Chania and Tel Aviv.

Destination choices are also influenced by how tour operators are able to organize trips to different destinations. Travelers through tour operators play a significant role in filling Finnair’s aircraft.

Tallqvist can only give estimates of the time of the complete recovery of Finnair’s air traffic.

“It’s definitely going to take another two to three years. Various estimates have been made, but it is still difficult to predict at this stage. However, indicators suggest that leisure tourism is returning faster than business travel. Part of a business trip may also not be returned. ”

Part of Finnair’s return to more normal air traffic is also the transfer of aircraft from long-term parking from Prague and the south of France back to Finland. In addition, flying personnel need to be retrained following long layoffs.