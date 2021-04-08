Out of the corona Helsinki gives priority to children and young people in the corona’s exit plan, Vapaavuori also wants to favor restaurant terrace permits

The mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori, ends up in the order of interest rate restrictions in the opposite direction to the government’s draft: first the children and then the restaurants.

Helsinki the city is preparing to lift restrictions on the corona epidemic first from children and young people. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) said at a city press conference on Thursday that Helsinki’s exit strategy includes the idea of ​​lifting restrictions in the reverse order of their imposition.

“We don’t see the restaurants being open and restrictions on children and young people being lifted,” Vapaavuori said.

In setting the lifting of restrictions on the education and hobbies of children and young people ahead of the opening of restaurants, Vapaavuori ended up in the opposite order compared to the preliminary drafts of the Finnish government.

HS: n seeing in the goal schedule of the lifting of restrictions, the government had anticipated the limited opening of restaurants in April. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) presented on Thursday that complete closure of restaurants giving up on April 18th.

Contact teaching in schools, on the other hand, was outlined in the government draft for May. It is up to the municipalities to decide on the organization of school education.

In the metropolitan area According to the guidelines issued by Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa at the end of March, the schools are already returning to contact teaching. Starting next week, high schools will move to a model where the grades alternate between distance and contact teaching.

High schools and vocational schools will move to a rotation model in mid-April.

The opening hours of restaurants, on the other hand, are up to the government, not the cities.

When Helsinki then begins to lift restrictions? No deadline has been set for it, although Vapaavuori has already emphasized the preparations for the aftermath of the pandemic.

“It doesn’t make intellectual sense to hang on to a date. We are prepared but we strive to be realistic, ”Vapaavuori said.

There are also no answers for several reasons, which Vapaavuori listed at a press conference on Thursday. The reasons are therefore the evolution of the epidemic situation, ie the number of infections, the proportion of positive people tested, the number of hospital admissions, the effect of viral variants, vaccination rate and vaccination coverage, the border situation and seasonal variation in coronavirus prevalence.

“The corona crisis has taught us that there will be both positive and negative surprises,” Vapaavuori said.

“Now we are not skewing good development but are able to comply with restrictions,” he also said.

When restrictions can be lifted, according to Vapaavuori, it would take place in Helsinki, so that after the implementation of contact teaching and enabling children and young people’s hobbies, public spaces, such as museums and libraries, would be opened. Then, initially, limited public outdoor events would be allowed.

According to Vapaavuori, Helsinki also wants to favor the granting of terrace permits for restaurants.