Out of the corona Government already plans to lift interest rate restrictions by summer – HS compiles list of restrictions now in place

In a rapidly changing coronavirus situation, it is sometimes difficult to remember what restrictions and recommendations are in place right now. So what is the case in schools? What about hobbies, restaurants or gatherings?

Government recently withdrew its proposal on restrictions on movement after the Committee on Constitutional Affairs gave it a full blow.

Now the government is considering other possible ones act, which could be introduced if the coronavirus situation worsens. At the same time, an exit plan is being prepared to gradually open Finland during the spring and summer. The government is scheduled to report on Thursday.

Read more: The Government’s draft plan for opening up Finland: In this way, the various restrictions would be lifted in April – August

In a rapidly changing situation, it is sometimes difficult to remember which restrictions and recommendations are in place right now. So what applies to hobbies? What about restaurants or gatherings?

HS compiled the list.

Occasions, events and gatherings

The recommendation for the whole country at the moment is that it is not worth meeting outsiders unless it is mandatory.

Restrictions on gatherings, events and opening hours are set by region.

In the worst areas of the coronavirus epidemic – the so-called spreading areas – the authority can temporarily close not only public but also private facilities for the use of customers, so that contacts cannot be established.

At this stage, the epidemic is in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has ordered the extensive closure of public and private sports facilities, such as gyms and group sports venues.

The closure is currently valid until April 14, and also applies to, for example, public saunas, swimming pools, dance venues, choral singing activities, amateur theater, amusement and theme parks, zoo interiors and indoor playgrounds. The public lounges of the shopping centers are also closed.

The ban on public events and general meetings of more than six people is valid throughout the territory of Southern Finland until the end of April.

All public customer spaces open to the public will be closed with this information until the end of April in the metropolitan area. Such are, for example, museums and youth centers. Libraries offer a limited service.

In areas of Finland where the epidemic is less severe, general hygiene recommendations must be followed. In addition, regional assembly restrictions apply. In the areas of the so-called acceleration phase, the authority may decide that the activities in the different premises must be organized in such a way that close contacts do not occur. This also applies to hobby activities.

Early childhood education and schools

Regional restrictions and recommendations depend on how bad the disease situation is in the area. Decisions are made by the organizers of education, ie municipalities or, in the case of several municipalities, regional administrative agencies.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, changes are coming from the beginning of next week, when secondary schools will gradually move to contact teaching.

In Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, distance education for secondary schools will continue until 11 April. This also applies to 10th grade students. From 12 April, a rotation model will be used in secondary schools, with the years alternating in distance and contact teaching.

High schools continue in distance education until the end of the fourth period, ie around mid-April. After that, they also move to an alternation model, where half of the students are in contact teaching at a time.

Vocational schools will continue distance learning until mid-April. After that, vocational education moves to a rotation model, where one third of the students are in contact teaching at a time.

Early childhood education and primary schools are in contact education.

Restaurants

Restaurants are currently closed in the worst epidemic areas, ie in a large part of Finland. According to current data, the closure will continue until April 18. The closure does not apply to staff restaurants or other canteens that are not open to the rest of the public. Food can be picked up.

Areas not covered by the closure will be subject to lighter restrictions.

In these areas, drinking must be stopped at 10 pm and restaurants must be closed at 11 pm. In addition, restaurants require extensive hygiene measures. There is also a so-called dance ban, which means that indoors, customers must be instructed to sit still.

Cousins ​​and gravel drivers Raino Kanervo (left) and Yrjö Kanervo in Hyönylä in the yard of Tuukkanen bakery on a coffee break.­

Lighter restrictions are currently followed in Åland, Kainuu, Southern and Central Ostrobothnia and Lapland, with the exception of the municipality of Kittilä.

For the time after closing the government has issued a proposal, according to which drinking could be stopped at 5 pm at the earliest in the worst of the epidemic and restaurants closed at 6 pm.

Parliament is currently considering the proposal.

Hobbies

In the worst epidemic areas, such as the metropolitan area, it is recommended that adult group activities be discontinued altogether.

The starting point of the government’s recommendation is that group hobbies for those under 12 years of age should not be restricted.

There are separate instructions for indoor hobbies for 12-18 year olds, which outline, among other things, distances, competitions and the presence of parents. It is recommended to stop operation only if the instructions cannot be followed.

The Board recommends that the guidelines be followed in the areas of the spread phase.

For example, in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, guided recreational activities can be organized in indoor and outdoor spaces managed by cities only for those born in 2008 and later. Strict rules apply to avoiding close contact. The restriction is valid until the end of April.

Telecommuting

It is recommended that telework be done as widely as possible in both the private and public sectors. The telework recommendation is valid for the time being throughout Finland.

Masks and distances

The basic recommendation throughout the corona pandemic has been to take care of hand and cough hygiene and to keep distance from others.

Virus variants are more susceptible to infection, which is why the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) currently recommends a safety distance of more than two meters for other people. Close contacts should be limited to the most necessary.

THL recommends the use of masks throughout the country for those over 12 years of age. More specific recommendations for using the mask in different situations depend on the stage of the epidemic and may vary from region to region.

The use of masks is recommended in public transport, public indoor and public events, and in schools and educational institutions from the 6th grade of primary school. Masks should also be used indoors in work communities if more than one person works or resides in the same space. The mask should be worn even if a safety distance of more than two meters could be maintained.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Regional Corona Coordination Group urged recently municipalities to consider the introduction of face masks also in pre-schools and primary schools, ie for children aged 6-11.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area’s public transport and VR have a mask.

Travel

According to the national recommendation, unnecessary travel abroad should be avoided, except in countries where entry restrictions have been lifted.

Everyone has the right to leave Finland if they wish, unless the right is restricted by law. Finnish citizens and permanent residents of Finland always have the right to return to Finland.

THL recommends 14 days of voluntary quarantine for passengers arriving in Finland from most countries in the world. Quarantine can be shortened by another test taken no earlier than 72 hours after arrival in the country.

Municipalities are responsible for coronavirus testing at borders. Regional government agencies may order incoming passengers to participate in a health check.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health according to the instruction letter the premise is that all those entering the country are referred for a health check.