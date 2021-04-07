Out of the corona Football leagues start without an audience, athletics at Paavo Nurmi Games is already seen as “light green”

According to the government’s preliminary plans, the public will not have access to sporting events, at least until the beginning of June.

Football the women’s National League term is scheduled to begin on April 17 without the public, regardless of the timetable the authorities intend to lift the interest rate restrictions.

“We have been discussing with the clubs that the season is scheduled to start in mid-April, subject to regional restrictions, unless there are tightening in the official guidelines to prevent start-ups, and such are not now in sight,” said Women’s Football Development Manager. Heidi Pihlaja says.

Government’s preliminary plans according to which sporting events may not be accessible to the public at least until the beginning of June. By the end of May, the National League is scheduled to play eight of the 18 rounds of the regular season.

“However, we want to start the season according to the original schedule so that there will be some leeway in the series program for possible match transfers. The clubs intend to complete the season in full competition, when last year the upper and lower end series had to be left out due to the corona situation. ”

Playing without an audience puts financial pressure on league clubs. Rowan hopes the restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible.

“Last season, the match events were very safe, and we have precise instructions this year as well, so that the sporting events can be opened responsibly and to a limited extent to the spectators as well.”

Men The start of the Veikkausliiga has been postponed once and for all, with games set to begin on April 24th. For example, due to Europels, it is not possible to postpone the start of the season, CEO Timo Marjamaa says.

In any case, the season starts without the audience, as Veikkausliiga already lined up in mid-March.

“The schedule crashes in the lap if games aren’t played,” he says.

Last summer, spectators were allowed to receive a limited audience, and spectators were evenly distributed throughout the stadium in different parts. According to Marjamaa, this model would also work in the beginning season.

“Last season, there was reportedly no exposure chain in the Veikkausliiga. The clubs handled the events very well and have already had a year of experience. ”

Marjamaa hopes that the restrictions could also be lifted faster than planned, if the epidemic situation allows it.

“Clubs find themselves in a really awkward situation if there is no audience at all in the games,” he notes.

HIFK celebrated the victory over HJK in a match played on September 10 at the Töölö football arena.­

In Turku Paavo Nurmi Games (PNG) is one of the biggest athletics events of the summer.

CEO of PNG Jari Salonen says the two-day event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 8 June.

Salonen says that he was waiting for the very concrete messages that have now started to come from the decision-makers.

“They’re really important stuff. We are very hopeful that we could take in some audiences as well. It is not realistic to even dream of a full living room at the beginning of June, because there are definitely restrictions, ”says Salonen.

Salonen has interpreted Wednesday’s news as “light green”.

“I tried to read them even between the lines. There, light green promises are being made that some concrete roadmap for a return to events is being genuinely built. ”

In 2019, PNG had more than 13,000 spectators, which according to Salonen is practically a full room. Last year, due to the pandemic, the event was postponed to mid-August as part of Athletics Week, which ended with the Kaleva Games.

“Last year, we reached about 40 percent, or 5,600 viewers. A kind of dream now would be to get to that occupancy rate last year. In that regard, hope lives on, but one does not dare to dream of a larger audience. ”

According to Salonen, PNG’s loss of income compared to the plan was approximately EUR 400,000. It required adjustment measures.

“The same goes for this year, because we don’t stay alive with normal activities. The cost structure must be adjusted and the risk minimized. ”

Salonen says he is confident that the state will come to the rescue.

“When it comes to a published event guarantee and its possible structure, an event guarantee should not mean helping only those events that decide not to hold in the face of compulsion. Consideration should also be given to the events that are needed every year and that are relevant in their area and that want to be organized on a smaller volume and take a significant loss there. ”

Salonen thinks it is more important to organize the event smaller than not to organize it.

“Society should also support the smaller event.”

Superpesis postponed the start of the men’s and women’s season earlier to the last weekend in May.

Despite the corona restrictions, Paavo Nurmi Games had an audience in some auditoriums until the crowd last summer.­

CEO of Superpesis Petri Pitkäranta estimates that the season could start at that time with restrictions similar to those of last season. At that time, about half of the capacity was allowed to take the audience to the auditoriums.

“Right now, the decision is for the season to start on May 28, and that’s when we start playing for some sort of audience.”

Pitkäranta points out that the number of corona infections has been declining rapidly.

“When the government’s plan also predicts that life would have returned to normal in July, then the nests would be played to the fullest.”

Last year, the Superpesis for Women began in late June and the Superpesis for Men in early July.

“It’s a much better situation if the season starts at the end of May.”

However, we cannot afford to compromise on health safety, Pitkäranta says.

“Last year, there didn’t seem to be any damage to baseball,” he refers to corona infections.

According to Pitkäranta, the baseball movement is “hungry” after a difficult last season, although the financial situation of the clubs is difficult.

“Transaction guarantee-type assurance would certainly be needed if audience numbers are severely limited.”