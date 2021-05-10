Monday, May 10, 2021
Out of the corona Finland moves to regional measures to combat the corona epidemic – Press conference at 3.30 pm

May 10, 2021
Policy|Out of the corona

The change is likely to make it possible to organize small-scale events and performances, as well as to open libraries and museums, among other things, in areas that are in the process of accelerating.

Social– The Ministry of Health and Health will take a decision today, Monday, to abandon national levels of intervention in the fight against the corona epidemic. A press conference will be held at 3.30 pm, which will be broadcast live by HS.

In practice, this means, among other things, that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) no longer instructs the accelerating phase regions to implement strict measures for the worst spread phase.

HS reported on the change for the first time last week.

By decision of the regional authorities, indoor events for more than 10 people or outdoor events for more than 50 people would also be possible in the acceleration areas.

