Out of the corona Can there be a student party or wedding in the summer? Can I get to the festivals? HS gathered responses to the government’s plans

The government’s guidelines for lifting interest rate restrictions, released on Friday, provide partial answers about what can and cannot be done in the summer.

Government on Friday announced guidelines for lifting deregulation restrictions. They will be sent for another week of commentary.

That is the goal. The conditions for dismantling are including smooth and efficient testing and tracing, and a stable epidemic situation throughout the country.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) spoke at the morning briefing on “a society liberating towards summer”.

“The plan aims to create a vision for the coming months for citizens, businesses and other actors in society,” Marin said.

“It’s up to each of us what summer is like. If we keep the epidemic under control now, the restrictions can be lifted as spring progresses and summer arrives. ”

As a plan is that in April, the exceptional conditions will end and, among other things, the restaurants will open with customer seating and opening space restrictions. In May, public spaces such as libraries would be opened, and outdoor activities for children and young people could begin.

Summer a liberating society already attracts Finns. But what can and cannot be done in the summer in the light of the information provided? HS compiled the responses.

Can a student party be held?

“The preparatory work did not seek answers to detailed forms of celebration,” says the Secretary of State Henrik Haapajärvi by telephone to HS.

However, the student parties in early June will come quite soon.

“They are usually big parties, so I could imagine that there are many areas in Finland where they should not be organized,” says Haapajärvi.

Whether it is worth holding a party is influenced more by the regional disease situation than by the nature of the party.

Is it possible to have a cottage celebration with your family?

“You can already spend your cottage hunting as usual, as long as you use caution,” says Haapajärvi.

“The recommendations will be based on regional assembly restrictions issued by regional agencies.”

Gathering restrictions could also be relaxed in southern Finland, as long as the situation in the corona epidemic falls from the spread to the acceleration phase. At that time, the gathering limit could be raised from six to ten.

Can a summer wedding be organized?

In the coming months, there will be no time for family celebrations, but in the summer, celebrations may already be possible, Haapajärvi says.

The same was emphasized by Prime Minister Marin at a press conference.

“There should be no private events and celebrations in April and still in May. One major source of infection has just been opportunities like this. In other words, I appeal to the public to avoid, not organize or participate in these events, ”Marin said.

“But I would say that as early as June, the goal is to lift restrictions. The goal is to be able to meet friends and relatives much more freely than at present, of course, rather than indoors. ”

Lake Haapajärvi is also hopeful.

“I would assume that by the July side we will already be at a stage where private events could be organized in a safe manner.

Will there be festivals in the summer?

“This is something that will be followed in the coming weeks. We have a plan, its implementation depends on the development of the next 1–5 months, ”says Haapajärvi.

At the press conference on Friday, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Education and Culture Anita Lehikoinen told about the plan. Its goal is to enable the organization of health-safe events from June.

“It must be considered that sufficient space can be observed in organizing events and that a place has been agreed in advance for the public,” Lehikoinen said.

At the beginning of the summer, the organizational restrictions would be stricter, and the length of the summer would be extended.

The audience thresholds for the events cannot be set at this stage, Lehikoinen said.

In addition, the condition for organizing events is that the disease situation in the area allows the event to be organized.