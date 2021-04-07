Out of the corona Actor Juho Milonoff convened a group to develop a toolkit of new ideas for Finnish theaters – to make the halls open again

Plexiglas in front of the stage, air purifiers, aerosol 3D modeling and rapid coronary virus testing for actors.

It sets out a few concrete ways in which theaters in the metropolitan area are now looking for completely new ways to tackle the interest rate virus.

The aim is a proposal for action and a concrete toolkit that different theaters could apply to suit their own performances and facilities.

The aim is to ensure that, in the autumn, theaters are no longer empty.

All began in February, when the actor Juho Milonoff convened a working group on a voluntary basis. It includes the theater industry as well as researchers and companies.

Actor Juho Milonoff convened a working group that seeks to find solutions for opening theaters. The aim is to make a toolkit that theaters around Finland could use.­

Director of the National Theater, a member of the working group Mika Myllyahon according to, ideas have been unprejudicedly sought out “out of the box”. Among the proposals is, among other things, a plexiglass to be placed in front of the stage, which prevents drops from flying between the stage and the auditorium.

Masks can be kept in the auditorium, but they cannot be used on stage.

Work group also find out whether it would be possible for actors to get rapid coronary virus tests. If Actors were tested before rehearsals and performances, the risk of infection within productions would be avoided.

It is also being considered whether some kind of corona passport would be helpful. For example In Britain the government has suggested that corona passports could be used as early as June in theaters, clubs and festivals. The idea is that with a passport, a consumer of culture could prove that he or she has been vaccinated, is immune, or has just received a negative test result.

In connection with the project A business co-operation has also been started with Genano, an Espoo-based company that manufactures air purifiers. According to Juho Milonoff, the Kom Theater is currently using air purifiers for test use, which are used to destroy microbes floating in the room air.

HS reported Last November, the VTT Technical Research Center based on the research that the company manufactured air cleaners eliminate more than 99 percent of the microbes in the air for half an hour. The study looked at how effectively the air purifier destroys a corona-type virus from room air.

However, the use of air purifiers during theater performances as well as the placement of air purifiers in the space requires further planning. According to Milonoff, the challenge is that the cleaners are not silent.

“Silence matters in the theater,” Milonoff notes.

Help to ensure safe theater attendance is also sought from the physics research side.

Assistant Professor at Aalto University Ville Vuorinen has started conducting a case study in the Northern Lights Hall of the Espoo City Theater. The audience capacity of the Northern Lights Hall is 400 people. Vuorinen specializes in the phenomena of flow physics and the spread of aerosols.

In scientific research, 3D modeling is done on a computer, which shows how aerosols propagate in a typical theater space like the Northern Lights Hall. Vuorinen states that the aim is to find out how, for example, mechanical ventilation, the use of air filters or masks can reduce the amount of aerosols floating in the air.

In addition, the modeling is used to find out how the exhaled air could be directed as directly as possible to the ventilation ducts so that it would not remain floating among the audience.

Each theater space has its own special features that affect the spread and routes of aerosols. One factor is the seated audience and the warmth radiating from it. Warm air rises upwards, which also affects the ventilation of the premises.

According to Vuorinen, decision-makers can use the research to support decision-making when considering possible audience restrictions and safety measures for autumn performances. Utilizing modeling, it is possible to assess the farm-specific risk of infection. The study has begun and preliminary results are expected in the late spring.

The Revontulihalli of the Espoo City Theater serves as an example in Aalto University’s aerosol research. The study models the dispersion of aerosols in a typical theater space. Pictured is Erik Söderblom, director of the Espoo City Theater, who has played his part in working on the theaters’ exit strategy.­

Everyone underlying these creative ideas is the hope that theater performances will be able to spin in the fall. In addition, virus variants are a cause for concern, so in support of an uncertain future, security and concrete solutions are being sought to ensure that performances can be organized safely.

“If the situation lasts 2-3 years, then it seems sensible to look for all possible ways to organize the performances safely,” says Mika Myllyaho.

Espoo director of the city theater Erik Söderblom gives harsh criticism to decision makers. When the second wave of the coronavirus came in the fall, theaters and the cultural industry were the first to suffer from the restrictions.

“Cultural spaces were shut down, although numerous international studies irresistibly show that it is theaters, concert halls and museums that are the safest places to meet people. In these spaces, people sit quietly in place at safety intervals, and movement can be controlled, ”says Söderblom.

Now the fear is that the cultural sector will be the last to open up.

“In principle, art is valued, but there is no first-hand understanding of how the field works,” says Söderblom.

For this reason, industry players are seeking a concrete toolkit to ensure the security of events.

Söderblom also does not rule out the idea that, on the basis of the toolkit, health authorities could create a certificate that the theatrical performance is safe for both actors and spectators.

Because the theaters were among the first to close in the fall, Söderblom said people were made to understand that theaters were dangerous places.

“The reputational damage caused by this procedure is significant,” Söderblom says.

Because of this, theaters must now restore public confidence that performances are safe to attend.

The toolkit and the concrete proposal of the working group on various security measures are expected to be completed during May.