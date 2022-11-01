Revealing sexual orientation is a personal decision, but what happens when you are a victim of circumstance and forced to do so early? The last case of ‘outing’ by a celebrity is that of Kit Connor. The actor, famous for his role as Nick in “Heartstopper”, declared himself bisexual, but not before leaving a thoughtful message for his fans. Of course, he has not been the only one who has been through this situation.

With this in mind, we tell you the ‘coming out stories’ of five celebrities that became public due to harassment by the press.

“Heartstopper” is one of the most famous LGTBIQ+ themed series on Netflix. Its plot has been renewed for 2 more seasons. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

rebel wilson

One of the celebrities who moved their fans by declaring themselves a member of the LGTBIQ + community this year was rebel wilson. The actress surprised her followers when she, through an Instagram post, introduced her girlfriend and defined her as her “Disney princess”. What was revealed shortly after is that this revelation occurred after the interpreter had to do it almost out of obligation.

As reported by The Guardian, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper published a column by journalist Andrew Hornery just a day after Wilson posted the image. In the brief, Hornery said (according to the aforementioned media) that he had already contacted Rebel’s representatives before he went up to ask them for a comment for the article about their relationship.

However, the actress had ‘come forward’ by choosing to ‘come out’ on her own terms.

Rebel Wilson with her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma. Photo: Instagram capture/Rebel Wilson

Pole Morin

Morín, who now looks like a hot star of Netflix’s “Where There Was Fire”, was forced to make a public statement a few years ago after intimate photos were leaked together with his partner, Lambda García.

The fact is that his Facebook account was hacked back then and the pictures went viral. “The photos show that I am a person who loves and is loved and that I am very happy and I will continue to be. This does not have to affect my career, ”Polo said after the event, after having denied their relationship for a year (via Cosmopolitan).

Polo Morin is Julián in “Where there was fire”. Photo: @polo_morin/Instagram

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, famous for starring in the “Twilight” saga along with Robert Pattinson, has been no stranger to comments, especially around her love life. However, this came to a head for her when she was chased by paparazzi to photograph her on what would be a romantic date.

It was after that that the actress confirmed that she was “supergay” in her monologue for the “SNL” program in 2017.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been in a relationship for 2 years. Photo: Kristen Stewart/Instagram

Christian Chavez

Recognized for his role as Giovanni in the Mexican series “Rebelde”, Chavez did not hide that he was gay from his family and friends. But his public image was hit hard when he was forced to publicly reveal his sexual orientation.

The artist told the program “Montse y Joe” that, at the height of RBD, some photos of his wedding with his partner at the time reached Televisa. The problem? The marriage was secret and they asked for money in exchange for not making them public.

Finally, Chávez chose to tell his story and, in an unexpected twist, the aforementioned channel vetoed it. “Twelve years ago they told me: ‘A leading character here can no longer be given to you, because people are not going to believe you, because people do not want this, because brands do not want this, because brands do not want to be involved in this’”, expressed the also singer.

Christian Chávez talks about the difficult moment he went through when he confessed his homosexuality. Photo: archive/The Republic

Neil Patrick Harris

Hollywood knows that the “How I met your mother” star was forced to make public statements after a ‘campaign’ by blogger Perez Hilton to get Patrick Harris to say what he didn’t want. This was revealed by the actor himself in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was an interview (in 2006) in which it was stated that they had asked me if I was gay and that my publicist had said that ‘I was not of that tendency’. That was the weird catalyst tipping point because that expression set Perez Hilton off,” Neil began.

“He was offended by it and then he started posting about me and asking people to come forward with truths or stories. So it became clear that he had to make some sort of respectable and decisive move,” he added.

Neil Patrick Harris has been married to fellow actor David Burtka for several years. Photo: Netflix life

A Peruvian case: Diego Bertie

The media and spectators suspected that Diego Bertie was homosexual. The actor did not refer to the subject until he sat on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to dig up his ghosts from the past and put an end to the speculation.

This is after Jaime Bayly, author of the book “Don’t tell anyone”, cryptically revealed his affair with Bertie on several occasions. Although the latter did not deny having lived his sexuality openly in his closed circle, he did consider it unnecessary to have to tell it publicly.

“He wrote books, he aired my privacy, he exposed things that I had the right to expose when I wanted and at the time I wanted. He exposed me and violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career. He hurt me a lot, ”said the artist on the Magaly Medina program.

‘Get out of the closet’, from the English ‘outing’: explanation and implications

Why does someone have to ‘come out’? Are you obliged to do it? There are many reasons why a person decides to openly talk about their sexual orientation or not; however, this decision must be personal and not because it is forced.

But there are (countless) cases in which the circumstances are ahead of the will. That’s where the term ‘outing’ comes in, which refers, as The Human Rights Campaign explains (via The Guardian), to the act of “exposing someone’s lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender identity to others without their permission.” .

If we consider that a quarter of the world’s population believes that being LGBTQ+ should be a ‘crime’ (according to research by the British NGO Stonewall), you can realize how dangerous it is to ‘unmask’ a person without their consent. . The solution? Normalize and make visible the rights of the community.