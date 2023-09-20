Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 20 September 2023

This evening, Wednesday 20 September 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Below we see the previews of today’s episode, 20 September 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

Mario Giordano interviews the general Roberto Vannacci. Among the topics discussed with the general, the management of safety by the police, with an analysis of the most recent cases involving members of the force under investigation for their conduct. During the evening, space for immigration theme with a reportage from France to understand the actions of the French police to block the entry of migrants; Furthermore, an in-depth analysis of the problems linked to the arrival of unaccompanied minors which, in some cases, fall into the mesh from crime. A page will be dedicated to the area healthcare, with focus on the effective preparation of foreign doctors present in Italy. Finally, there will be no shortage of new cases of illegal occupations.

Out of the choir: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 20 September 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25 pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

How to watch Rete 4 in streaming