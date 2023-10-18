Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 18 October 2023

This evening, Wednesday 18 October 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Below we see the previews of today’s episode, 18 October 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

Mario Giordano’s broadcast dedicates ample space to Islamic radicalism with a journey through Italy, France and Belgium. Furthermore, space for an investigation into the places where the man lived who opened fire with a Kalashnikov on October 16, killing two Swedish citizens in Brussels. During the evening, an analysis of some problems that affect the world of young people including disproportionate consumption of alcohol and episodes of cyberbullying with an interview with Matteo Plicchi, the father of Vincent, the young tiktoker from Bologna who, at just 23 years old, committed suicide after being targeted on social media. Finally, there will be no shortage of updates on house burglars.

Out of the box: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 18 October 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

How to watch Rete 4 in streaming