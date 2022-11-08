Outside the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Tuesday 8 November 2022

Tonight, Tuesday 8 November 2022, in prime time on Rete 4, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a study where, week after week, the hottest political and economic issues are addressed together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight in Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? We see below the advances on today’s episode, November 8, 2022.

The previews and the guests tonight

An analysis on the level of security in Italy, from the occupation of some buildings in Rome to the undisturbed action of the most extremist bands of the Milan ultras, to violence and drug dealing in Genoa, will be at the center of the new appointment with Fuori from the choir, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, broadcast this evening, Tuesday 8 November 2022, in prime time on Rete 4. During the evening, an in-depth study on the reintegration of unvaccinated doctors in hospitals and on the discrimination suffered by some them, with a focus on the decision of the Puglia Region that would like to maintain the regional law with the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

This is followed by an investigation into the relations between Italian and foreign politics, between the rules for the reception of immigrants in Europe, which seem to be different between the various States, and all the developments of the Fuori dal Coro survey relating to presence of some secret police units in our country. There is also space for a journey between the green economy and the food of the future, with the story of the demonstrations of the so-called green extremists, who continue to block the streets and soil the works of art, and the creation of synthetic foods in a hub in Denmark. Finally, new cases of illegal occupations of houses.

