Outside the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Tuesday 1 November 2022

Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, in prime time on Rete 4, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a study where, week after week, the hottest political and economic issues are addressed together with many guests.

The previews and the guests tonight

Who does business on the skin of Italians? From expensive energy to health, the program today will analyze who is gaining from the crisis situation in which Italy finds itself. In the new appointment conducted by Mario Giordano, broadcast in prime time on Rete 4, on the subject of bills, space is given to green ideology which, in order to start the energy transition quickly, does not want the usual energy sources to be used and this impacts on the economy both of citizens but above all of small and large businesses, often forced to close, such as the story of a group of red shrimp fishermen, forced to stop their activity due to the construction of a wind farm. And while we try to decrease the dependence on Russia for the import of gas, the dependence on China is increasing, from which our country purchases an ever increasing number of batteries. On the subject of health, space for an investigation into cooperatives that make medical personnel available to hospitals that do not meet the necessary quality standards. And again, a report on the security alarm in Italy, with the story of a Roman bartender who decided to denounce some people belonging to the Casamonica clan, without being protected by the state. Finally, all the updates on abusive home occupations followed by the program.

