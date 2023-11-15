Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 15 November 2023

This evening, Wednesday 15 November 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Below we see the previews of today’s episode, November 15, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

In the new appointment with the program hosted by Mario Giordano in prime time on Rete 4, an in-depth analysis will be dedicated to the phenomena of Islamic radicalization, with a trip to some mosques frequented by fundamentalists and with the testimonies of women forced to live in a state of submission . And again, the investigation into European no-go zones continues: the cameras of the show went to Stockholm this week.

During the evening, an analysis of the Italian healthcare situation: if on the one hand there is increasingly more funding for private structures, on the other there is no shortage of waste that could be reduced as regards the national healthcare service. Furthermore, we will return to talking about the use of plasma from patients recovered from Covid in the treatment of people infected by the virus.

Furthermore, there will be no shortage of updates on house thieves with particular attention to Naples, after the Court of Auditors decided to investigate unpaid rents and illegal occupations of properties owned by the Municipality.

Out of the box: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 15 November 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25 pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

