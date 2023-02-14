Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Tuesday 14 February 2023

This evening, Tuesday 14 February 2023, in prime time on Rete 4, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where, week after week, the hottest political and economic topics are addressed together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight in Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Let’s see below the advances on today’s episode, February 14, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

An interview with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to comment on the results of the regional elections will be at the center of the new appointment of Fuori dal coro. Furthermore, space for an investigation into the world of anarchists, while street demonstrations continue. During the evening, focus on the issue of wages between the confirmation of the maxi-increase for Sicilian deputies and the non-payment of many workers in different parts of Italy.

And, again, a page on health care: from the alleged adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccines to the cases of some football players who allegedly fell ill with ALS at the end of their careers. Finally, an insight into security with Francesco Facchinetti’s story on the robbery against his father Roby Facchinetti and the latest updates on the illegal occupation of homes.

Out of the pack: live TV and streaming

Where to see live TV and live streaming Out of the choir? The program will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 14 February 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 21.25. To see it, just tune into the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 104 key on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To use it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop down menu and select Network 4.

How to see Rete 4 in streaming