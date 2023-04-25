Out of the chorus: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Tuesday 25 April 2023

This evening, Tuesday 25 April 2023, in prime time on Rete 4, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where, week after week, the hottest political and economic topics are addressed together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight in Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Let’s see below the advances on today’s episode, April 25, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

The controversy over the Liberation Day will be one of the central themes of the new appointment with the program hosted by Mario Giordano. During the evening, an in-depth analysis of the economic difficulties of Italians: from families who find themselves facing expensive nursery schools, to salaries that often do not seem adequate for the real cost of living, up to increasingly devalued pensions. There will also be a reportage on the theme of safety, with a trip to some Italian cities which, especially at night, are perceived by citizens as dangerous. Focus also on the violent methods of the Latin King youth gangs, a historic gang present worldwide. And again, all the updates on house thieves with an insight into the business of occupied houses in Milan managed by criminal organizations within some Roma communities.

Out of the pack: live TV and streaming

Where to see live TV and live streaming Out of the choir? The program will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 25 April 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 21.25. To see it, just tune into the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 104 key on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To use it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop down menu and select Network 4.

How to see Rete 4 in streaming