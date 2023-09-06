Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 6 September 2023

This evening, Wednesday 6 September 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where, week after week, the hottest political and economic topics are addressed together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight in Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Let’s see below the advances on today’s episode, 6 September 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

Among the first topics covered by the new season of the program hosted by Mario Giordano there will also be the ethical question linked to OnlyFans. In particular, among the guests there will be Emy Buono who will tell her story that has traveled around the world: after closing OnylFans, following the leak of content from the platform, and after undergoing a period of rehabilitation at the Convent of the Sisters Oblate of the Child Jesus of Sorrento has decided to have his say.

Out of the pack: live TV and streaming

Where to see live TV and live streaming Out of the choir? The program will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 6 September 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 21.25. To see it, just tune into the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 104 key on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To use it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop down menu and select Network 4.

How to see Rete 4 in streaming