Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight's episode, Wednesday 3 January 2024

This evening, Wednesday 3 January 2024, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano's guests? Below we see the previews of today's episode, January 3, 2024.

Previews and tonight's guests

This evening an extensive in-depth analysis will be dedicated to scams in the financial, spiritual and health spheres carried out by self-styled gurus. During the evening, a report on the clashes that occurred during New Year's Eve in Milan, with a focus on the alleged responsibilities of some baby gangs. And again, an analysis of the industry linked to the green world and, in particular, of the possible consequences for the territory and the Italian landscape. Finally, all the updates on house burglars.

Out of the box: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 3 January 2024 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano's talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

How to watch Rete 4 in streaming