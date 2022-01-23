Four long-tailed macaques have fled after a car accident involving a garbage truck in Pennsylvania. Three of the laboratory monkeys were later recaptured, and one remains at large.

Crates of live monkeys lie after an accident on State Route 54 at the Interstate 80 intersection while police search for more monkeys. Image: dpa

BSeveral laboratory monkeys have escaped from a traffic accident in the US state of Pennsylvania. After the accident near the small town of Danville on Friday afternoon (local time), four of the hundred or so long-tailed macaques “fleed from the scene of the accident to the surrounding area,” the police said on Twitter. Three of the animals were later recaptured, and the search continued for the fourth.

The truck carrying the monkeys collided with a garbage truck on its way to a laboratory in Florida. The police warned the population against “looking for or catching” the macaques themselves. According to the news website WNEP, the police searched for the animals using a helicopter with thermal cameras. Officials later released the photo of one of the primates perched in a tree in the freezing cold night.

Long-tailed macaques, also known as cynomolgus monkeys, can cost up to $10,000, according to a New York Times report, and are in high demand for coronavirus vaccine research. In captivity, the animals can live up to 30 years.