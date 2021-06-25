Although a research paper published last year confirmed the possibility of 300 million planets in our galaxy, which may be habitable, new research published its results in the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society denied this.

According to the new research, scientists have so far found 4,422 planets outside the solar system, but few of them are habitable, based on an assessment of the phenomenon of “photosynthesis”, which is the use of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide by plants to produce oxygen.

Given that ‘photosynthesis’ was so critical to enabling a complex biosphere of the type found on Earth, the possibility that an exoplanet would be habitable means that it would develop an oxygen-based atmosphere.

And according to Forbes magazine, the James Webb Space Telescope, due to be launched later this year, will enable scientists to study the atmospheres of other planets, and the light from the atmosphere will reveal the gases they contain.

promising planet

The researchers believe that by measuring the amount of solar radiation received by each exoplanet, it was found that the planet “Kepler 442b” would receive enough sunlight to maintain a biosphere capable of hosting life.

The rocky planet, about twice the mass of Earth, orbits a moderately hot orange dwarf star about 1,120 light-years away in the constellation Lyra.

According to the published research, planets that are about half as hot as our sun cannot maintain an Earth-like biosphere, because they do not provide enough energy in the correct wavelength range.

This does not mean that “photosynthesis” will be possible, but that there will not be enough plant life on the planet, to maintain an Earth-like biosphere.

The researchers pointed out that 70 percent of the stars in the Milky Way are “dark red dwarf” stars, meaning that they do not give their planets enough sunlight for the “photosynthesis” process.

The research stressed that stars that are hotter and brighter than our sun can theoretically provide more “photosynthesis” conditions, but these stars do not exist long enough for complex life to develop.

According to Professor Giovanni Covoni from the University of Naples, “Given that red dwarfs are the most common type of star in our galaxy, this result suggests that Earth-like conditions on other planets may be less common than we might hope.”

“This study places strong constraints on the space for complex life, and unfortunately it appears that the right place to host a rich, Earth-like biosphere is not very extensive,” Covoni added.