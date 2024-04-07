The Guadalajara Sports Club achieved victory on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, hosting Club Puebla where, with everything and a goal from Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez They were able to get the three points at home 3-2.
However, the controversy did not wait since according to several fans and sports analysts, they assure that the first score of the game by 'Chicharito'It was offside, so it should not have counted, in the end said goal was the one that gave the victory to the Sacred Flock.
After more than 14 years and after several weeks of waiting, Javier Hernandez He was able to score again with the Guadalajara team, since he had not been able to score a goal since he returned to activity, but he finally achieved it, however, many claim that his goal should not have gone up on the scoreboard due to offside.
The analyst himself TUDN, Russian Zamogilnydoubted the legality of the annotation and pointed out that the VAR did not send an image to the center to verify the annotation, in the end for the VAR the goal was not offside and with this the top scorer of the Mexican team was able to return to celebrate a score with the team of your loves.
Chivas' next game will be against Pachuca on Matchday 15 from the 'Bella Airosa', on Saturday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m.
