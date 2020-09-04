Scandal with the mass dismissal of the builders of the National Space Center. Khrunichev (NCC) will go to court. As the lawyer of the victims told Izvestia, more than 200 people were forced to write letters of resignation – employees of MIP-Stroy No. 1, a subsidiary of the large capital developer Mosinzhproekt (controlled by the Moscow mayor’s office). This is due to the arrival of a new leadership and salary cuts. Now workers are preparing a class action lawsuit, several complaints have already been submitted to the labor inspectorate. The situation escalated after the appointment of Yuri Kravtsov as the general director of Mosinzhproekt. He, in turn, made Konstantin Maslakov the head of MIP-Stroy No. 1, who could have been implicated in fraud on an especially large scale.

All at once

The competition for the development of the architectural ensemble of the NCC buildings ended in October 2019. And at the end of February this year, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin solemnly presented the project for the development of the center. According to the plans announced earlier, the new structure should begin its work in 2022.

The center was created in Moscow on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin. As Izvestia wrote, its founders in an equal share were the Center named after Roskosmos subordinate to Roscosmos. Khrunichev and “Mosinzhproekt”, representing the interests of the Moscow government.

One of the sketch options for the main building of the National Space Center Photo: ROSCOSMOS

After Yury Kravtsov’s team joined Mosinzhproekt this year, mass layoffs began at the subsidiary company MIP-Stroy No. 1, lawyer Alexander Burchuk, representing the interests of former employees, told Izvestia.

– The new protégé of Kravtsov, the director of MIP-Stroy No. 1, Konstantin Maslakov, appointed to this position in the summer of 2017, was convicted by the Kirovsky District Court of the city of Astrakhan for large-scale fraud under a different name – Grigoriev , – Aleksandr Burchuk told Izvestia with reference to the data of Mosinzhproekt employees.

After the change of the management team, employees in the offices began to massively cut wages, and workers at construction sites increased the number of days on shift. The new director canceled bonuses, which made up half of the employees’ salaries, and actually forced them to write resignation letters, said Alexander Burchuk.

To date, about 200 employees of MIP-Stroy No. 1 have written letters of resignation, he noted. Also, about 60 engineers at the head office quit. According to the lawyer, three complaints have been filed with the labor inspectorate (Izvestia has it at its disposal) and five or six more will be sent in the coming days.

Tatyana Anisimova, a former advisor to the general director of MIP-Stroy No. 1, confirmed to Izvestia that she had written a statement to the labor inspectorate. She explained that on the day of payment of wages, July 24, she received only half of the amount. When the woman asked her employer with a question, he replied that she had “too much salary.” After meeting with the head, Tatyana Anisimova wrote a letter of resignation, since she was not ready to work in the changed conditions.

– The Labor Code of the Russian Federation provides that employees should have been notified in accordance with Art. 77 two months prior to dismissal, and these two months must be paid by the employer. However, the order was disrupted and the employees did not receive the money. The new leader, by his verbal instruction, canceled bonuses, which amounted to half of the salary (bonuses were spelled out in labor contracts), – noted Alexander Burchuk.

To the question of employees, in connection with which the employment contract was violated, the employer invited all those who disagree to write a letter of resignation of their own free will, he added.

One of the employees was fired a year before retirement without legitimate reasons and is demanding compensation in the amount of 752 thousand rubles. Izvestia got acquainted with his statement to the labor inspection. Another of the complaints says that the employee has applied for resignation, and an acquaintance of the general director with no experience in construction has come to his place. He was given a higher salary than a dismissed employee, with a threefold reduction in the volume of work performed.

In an interview with Izvestia, Tatyana Anisimova indicated that she was going to sue. She expressed a desire, together with other former employees of the enterprise, to file a class action lawsuit. According to her, at least three former workers want to defend their rights in court. However, if there are not 20 applicants, Tatyana Anisimova is ready to submit an individual claim for over 320 thousand rubles. Already dismissed or dismissed employees turn to lawyers for help every day, Alexander Burchuk added.

Dark horses

According to SPARK, Mosinzhproekt is an engineering holding company 100% owned by the Moscow government. The company is the operator of the construction of the subway, transport hubs in the capital, the general designer and technical customer of the largest road facilities. In addition to the construction of the National Space Center. Khrunichev’s company built infectious diseases hospitals in Kommunarka, Zaryadye Park, Luzhniki Stadium for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Photo: TASS / Anton Novoderezhkin

Yuri Kravtsov became head of Mosinzhproekt in May 2020. Personnel changes will contribute to the implementation of ambitious tasks of city significance, said then the deputy mayor of Moscow for urban planning policy and construction Andrei Bochkarev. Mars Gazizullin, who previously headed the holding, remained in the position of chairman of the board of directors.

Yuri Kravtsov knew the construction industry firsthand: for 25 years he was engaged in the construction of large infrastructure facilities in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. For example, he took part in the construction of the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline, the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects, and headed the Stroytransgaz branch in Saudi Arabia. In the period 2011–2019, Kravtsov worked for Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft and Norilsk Nickel, according to the memo on his biography on the Mosinzhproekt website.

In addition to Konstantin Maslakov, Yuri Kravtsov’s team has other dark horses that have already appeared in another scandal related to Roskosmos. Three of his deputies – Maxim Petrov, Dmitry Chirkin, Anton Zhiganov – were subject to a prosecutor’s check in 2019. They were suspected of misappropriating funds from 2016 to 2018, when they headed the company RK-Assets, which was supposed to sell non-core assets of Roscosmos, Alexander Burchuk told Izvestia. According to the Kommersant newspaper, Petrov and several other executives received a monthly salary of 1 million rubles, while the company did not conduct any real activity.

Criminally responsible

Failure to pay the due bonus may entail criminal liability for the head under Article 145.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, lawyer Alexander Titov told Izvestia. In this case, employees can apply to the Investigative Committee with statements to initiate a criminal case against the head of the organization, he said.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Rostislav Netisov

The chances of workers in court in this dispute will depend, firstly, on how competently the compensation system is spelled out in the local acts of the enterprise, and, secondly, how it was executed and formalized, the founder of Katkov and Partners, Pavel Katkov.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the Moscow Mayor’s Office, Mosinzhproekt, MIP-Stroy No. 1, Roskosmos and the State Space Research and Production Center named after M.V. Khrunichev. They did not answer at the time of publication.

National Space Center. Khrunichev, as Izvestia previously wrote, was already noted in December 2019 by the fact of a sudden change of the general director – from the honorary builder of Russia Andrei Antipov to the courier-registrar Berik Mukhtubaev. True, the scammers were able to manage the space industry only for four days, and then everything returned to its place. But during this short period, through forged documents, they managed to withdraw 2 million rubles from NCC’s account and spend them on champagne.