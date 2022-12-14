Out of intolerance, a man shot a public transport bus in Guatemala

Amid screams from passengers, a video shared on social networks reveals the heated argument between a man and a public transport bus driver in Guatemalain which the former even fired at the vehicle.

According to local media, the events occurred a week ago at kilometer 20 of San Jose Pinula.

In the video shared on social networks, which was recorded from inside the bus, you can see how from the street a man reacts violently and shoots near the front of the bus with a firearm.

Although you can’t hear what they are saying, you can see that the man with the gun is upset and yells at the bus driver from outside.

After shooting, he walks away from the site angrily, holding his gun and still looking at him.

As reported by the Guatemalan newspaper Free Pressthe Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (Deic) of the National Civil Police (PNC) opened an investigation into the facts.

Although no one was injured, firefighters had to attend to a woman who suffered a nervous breakdownadded the media outlet.