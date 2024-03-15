The 'silent' extension of out-of-home placements is coming to an end. From now on, there will always be a hearing in court to see whether a child really needs to stay away from its own parents for longer. Although judges wonder how to manage the extra hearings, the first results in Groningen show that this may not be so bad. There the number of juvenile cases suddenly dropped.

