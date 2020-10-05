There was an attack in front of a synagogue in Hamburg. A 29-year-old beat a Jewish student. The background to the act is still unclear.

A stranger attacked a student in Hamburg.

The 26-year-old was leaving a synagogue when he was attacked.

The attack is reminiscent of the attack on the synagogue in Halle just under a year ago.

Update from October 5th, 12:47 p.m .: The Act of violence at the Sunday afternoon in front of a synagogue in Hamburg the investigators now classify as attempted murder a – presumed motive is hatred of Jews. “Based on the current assessment of the overall circumstances is in the act of one anti-Semitic attack to go out “, shared the Hamburg police With. Because of the importance of the matter and because of a possible extremist background have the Central Office for State Security of the Attorney General the investigation pulled into itself, so the press office.

In #Hamburg a man probably attacked a Jewish student in front of his synagogue with a shovel. This is not an isolated case, it is disgusting anti-Semitism and we must all oppose it! My thoughts are with the student, I wish you a good recovery. – Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) October 4, 2020

“According to current Investigation status there are no indications Accomplices before “, it said in a statement. The 29 year old has not yet appeared to the police. After his arrest, the Investigator a note with a handwritten on it Swastika found in his pocket. Also the investigation for Origin of the accused continue. The man was in Berlin reported, but has probably been living unannounced in an apartment in Hamburg-Langenhorn. When a house search was ordered they became loud there police Ensure data carriers that are still being evaluated.

Update from October 4th, 9:04 p.m .: In the meantime, after the brutal attack, on Sunday afternoon in front of a synagogue in Hamburg more about the Perpetrator known. A police spokeswoman said that attacker make an “extremely confused impression”. It is difficult to hear him. The man is German with Kazakh roots. Where did he get the military Camouflage suit and why he attacked the 26-year-old student is not yet known.

Attack on a Jewish student in Hamburg

(Initial report) Hamburg – It will be five days from now attack on the synagogue in Hall. At that time the right-wing extremist Stephan B. tried to penetrate the church and kill the believers present. When he couldn’t do that, he shot two people near the synagogue. Well it came in Hamburg again to one Act of violence in the vicinity of a Jewish school.

Attack in Hamburg: Jewish student injured in attack

At the Sunday afternoon it came according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, of NDR and des WDR to attack a Jewish student in Hamburg. The 26-year-old just came out of the synagogue on the Hohe Weide in the Eimsbüttel district and still wore his Kippahwhen the three year older perpetrator attacked him. The attacker is said to have worn military clothing. Besides, he must have had one Folding spade with which he hit the student on the head. Then he could Security guards overpower and arrest the Jewish community. The remaining visitors to the synagogue have meanwhile been brought to safety.

The 26-year-old was seriously injured in the attack and had to go hospital to be brought. His head injury is being treated there. On the Perpetrator and whether it is an anti-Semitic act is still little known. According to the latest findings, he should have a note with a Swastika in your pocket, gave the German press agency known. This Sunday was in the synagogue Sukkot – the festival of tabernacles, which lasts until October 9th – is celebrated (tel)

