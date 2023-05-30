Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Archive image) © Mikhail Metzel/imago-images

Despite the threat of a counter-offensive, Putin is apparently not planning another wave of mobilization. Kremlin critic Vladimir Milov wants to know why.

WASHINGTON DC (USA) – “The Kremlin is very afraid of potential destabilization,” says Vladimir Milov, a Russian economist and opposition politician. In a discussion of Atlantic Council think tank (Washington DC) he described his expectations for Ukraine’s spring offensive. According to the Kremlin expert, Vladimir Putin’s biggest problem is the quality of his armed forces. And so the question arises as to why Putin has still not launched a second wave of mobilization.

It is difficult to estimate how many Russian soldiers have died or been injured since the attack on Ukraine. One can only guess that tens of thousands of people must have lost their lives. According to the head of the mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigoschin, around 10,000 of the 50,000 convicts recruited as fighters had already been killed by the Wagner group alone. The death rate is similarly high among professional Wagner mercenaries. Prigozhin did not give any figures on this. But he said: “There are now tens of thousands of relatives of killed fighters. It will probably be hundreds of thousands. You can’t hide that.” Ukraine also reported a “devastating blow” against the Russian armed forces on Tuesday.

Kremlin expert Milow: Putin is afraid of further destabilization

“The second mobilization was expected from the time of the first mobilization,” Milow said. “But it didn’t happen.” He is certain: “This step would also come too late for Ukraine’s impending counter-offensive, because training new soldiers takes a long time. They would not be ready for combat until September and are currently useless.”

First and foremost, Putin would not recruit new soldiers because the Kremlin was not satisfied with the reaction to the first wave of mobilization for the Ukraine conflict inside Russia. “Public support has declined significantly since the mobilization. It has stabilized somewhat again, but the Kremlin is very afraid of further destabilization.”

Kremlin experts: further mobilization not good for Russia’s economy

There are also economic considerations behind the Kremlin’s hesitation. As a result of the mobilization, “at least hundreds of thousands” left the country. “If you read all the economic assessments these days, then this decreasing workforce is a big problem for the economy in Russia.” In addition, the “quality” of the recruits is so bad. From the Kremlin’s perspective, further mobilization may not be worth the risk of losing public support and manpower again. A new mobilization would only happen out of desperation, predicted Milow.

One hears from those close to the army that the troops stationed in Ukraine have poor morale and are very afraid of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, also because there is a lack of specialized forces. On the other hand, Russia’s air force is strong. However, Milow also warns the Allies in the Ukraine war: One should not make the mistake of urging Ukraine to take steps, Ukraine needs time. (cat)