Given the new imposition of visas for the mexicans that want to travel to Canadathe Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts with a blatant obvious that if applied would be counterproductive:

“Mexico reserves, of course, the power to act in reciprocity.”

“How scary!” they have to say in the government of Justin Trudeau.

If you take into account that Mexico receives each year slightly less than two millions of tourists of that country and Canada less than 300 thousand Mexicans, it is clear which country is most affected.

As a painful addition to this chapter of the bilateral relationship, President López Obrador cancels his meeting in Quebec (they call it the “Three Amigos Summit”) with Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, scheduled for April, and assured yesterday that thanks to “we” Canada is part of the trade agreement with the United States:

“We cannot break relations with Canada or with other governments because the economic exchange is very good. Mexican workers have been going to Canada for a long time, so we have to act with prudence, with serenity. If anything, a small, fraternal, respectful reproach to the Prime Minister because we helped them—and he knows it—so that it was accepted that Canada participated in the Free Trade Agreement because President Trump did not want to.”

In the “we” is the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, because Trump did not want to renegotiate the FTA with Mexico either.

AMLO assumes that the meeting of the three leaders could be canceled due to the pre-electoral context in Mexico and the United States:

“It will be very difficult to have a Summit, but not because of us, but because of the campaigns (…). And I'm already on my way out, I only have seven months left and I don't like to travel much. I like to travel here to Palenque and here I feel very good in health and spirit, there are very good vibes…”

The visa thing fits him “like a glove”, since on the eve he had shown his lack of courage to travel to Quebec, pretexting the “dirty campaign” against him with the “narco president” in the former “blessed” ” social networks, threatening that “if there is no respectful treatment, I will not participate (…). I would like President Biden and his advisors, and Prime Minister Trudeau, to be aware of AMLO's narco president's campaign so that they do not participate in this dirty war.”

And although this farce has nothing to do with Trudeau, he said that “we have always treated the authorities of the United States and Canada with respect, we do not deserve mistreatment or the prestige of Mexico and its authorities to be stained.”

Not a word however about the reasons of the canadian government for demand he visaagreed with the USA and the security: last year, they were Mexicans fleeing violence in their localities and an unspecified number of drug offenders who did more asylum requests: 24,500, more than double the requests from emigrants from the most impoverished country on the Continent: Haiti…

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author: