The agricultural issue has given a lot to talk about in the Evora region in recent days, since at the beginning of the week it was announced how the allocation of water for the autumn-winter agricultural cycle would be extended to the month of November, due to the low level of the dams, and as a result of this it recently came to light that in Angostura farmers fell into despair and planted in advance.

And given the lack of the volume of water that is commonly assigned to them, with a private well they are satisfying the needs of the crops, they are even relying on the rescue of leaks in drains, The context in the coastal municipality is so worrying, a fact that raises doubts about the not-too-distant future of the agriculture and it also leads to thinking about a possible food and economic crisis, which little by little has been reflected throughout the region.

So worried are the Angostura farmers, that some cases of re-pumping were even detected, situations that certainly warranted suspension, while some others resort to the water they receive for domestic use to irrigate the crops. This is where the despair and fear of not being able to grow crops stands out.

It should be noted that depending on the level of the dams, it is considered that the water is not even enough to provide basic irrigation, which is why waiting for rain to occur is the only thing that is told to farmers, because nothing can be done with the little that is in the reservoirs in Sinaloa.

