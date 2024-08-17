Oropush virus is spread through the bites of infected midges and mosquitoes. Symptoms include headache, fever, and muscle aches, with severe cases leading to meningitis.

The US Centers for Disease Control said that between January 1 and August 1, more than 8,000 cases of the disease were reported, including two deaths and five cases in which the virus was transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy.

There are no specific treatments or vaccines available for this disease at the present time, according to Reuters.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the countries that reported cases include Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba, adding that travel-related cases have been detected in the United States and Europe among people returning from Cuba and Brazil.

The CDC recommended testing and evaluation for travelers who have been in affected areas and have signs and symptoms consistent with Oroposh infection.

The US Centers expects cases to appear in other countries as testing and monitoring increase in the Americas.

In a statement to the British newspaper “The Telegraph”, Dr. Danny Altman, Professor of Immunology at “King’s College in London”, confirmed that “this virus is a cause for concern, as things are developing and may become out of control.”