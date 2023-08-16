MADRID. Columns of smoke so dense and thick as to be perfectly recognizable even from space. And flames “outside the extinguishing capacity” of vehicles and men already active on the ground. In Tenerife (Canary Islands) all eyes are on a large forest fire that broke out starting last night in the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria: a fire that is particularly worrying due to the speed of its extension and which has already forced the evacuation of about seventy people.

The feeling that it could be an ugly beast to face had already emerged in the first hours of evolution of the flames. “It is a very complicated fire,” warned the regional president of the Canaries, Fernando Clavijo, in the morning. “It is a fire currently out of control and with great force”, he added a few hours later, “the utmost caution is needed”.

The Spanish archipelago is facing this emergency in the height of the tourist season and after having gone through an already complicated situation in recent days due to an intense heat wave: an episode during which temperatures well above 40 degrees were reached in Tenerife. This very context has created the ideal circumstances for the spread of vast fires. “In the mountain areas there is a lot of fuel, and there will be work for several days,” Clavijo noted in one of the day’s updates.

The fires of Arafo and Candelaria broke out late yesterday evening. As explained on Cadena Ser radio by the president of the island administration of Tenerife, Rosa Dávila, at the moment an area of ​​”difficult access” for land-based firefighting vehicles is being affected, for which the action of planes and helicopters is more necessary than ever.

In the forest area affected by the flames there are mainly “second homes” of people who live elsewhere, which is why no large-scale evacuations have been necessary so far. But the unpredictability of the evolution of the fire calls for the utmost caution. Reason why the local authorities are launching repeated appeals to avoid unauthorized approaches to the areas affected by the fire. “We need absolute precaution, nobody goes near the woods”, is the appeal launched by Clavijo.

So far, the flames have burned an area ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 hectares, according to the latest available estimates. More than 150 men are active on site, including firefighters and soldiers of the Emergency Military Unit (UME), as well as law enforcement officers and Red Cross personnel. During the day, 13 aerial means of extinction were also mobilized.