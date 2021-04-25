Is that necessary? Hospitals in England want to introduce gender-neutral language. This is hotly debated on the internet. “Breast milk” should also be able to be called gender-neutral “human milk” or “milk of the breastfeeding parent”.

Is this gender debate going too far? The University Hospitals in Brighton and Sussex have adopted a “Gender Inclusive Language Policy” in which, in addition to the “language of femininity”, “gender-neutral language” is used, like the English portal metro.co.u reported. In order not to exclude trans people, there should be alternatives to the word “breast milk”, for example. So you can in future also “human milk” or “milk from the breastfeeding parent” saying.

It is important for the English clinics to recognize and appreciate trans people as such (more on trans people below in the text). The changes should “make up for the historical exclusion of trans and non-binary people on the maternity wards,” according to a statement of reasons.

If the clinic staff deal with cis women individually, they can “use formulations that are sensible and appropriate for the individual”. The traditional terms should be retained, however, it said.

Background: Trans people are assigned to male or female gender at birth based on their visible gender characteristics, but at some point they realize that this assignment does not apply. Estimates say that 1 person out of 500 people trans is when someone sends a poll to everyone People would do.