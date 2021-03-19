The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild received a lot of praise from fans and the trade press, so they immediately began working on a sequel.

Many gamers They grew up with this saga and keep in their memories some of their adventures, so talking about their disappearance would be a great shock.

This was demonstrated by some people on social networks, when due to a confusion they believed that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 It would be the last game in the franchise to reach consoles.

It all started with an innocent survey through Twitter where they asked the fans of the game which had been the first they played, the last and their favorite.

Most shared their responses without any problem, although little by little the topic began to become a trend under the phrase ‘Last Zelda Game’, translated into Spanish as ‘The Last Zelda Game’.

The scope of this survey was so great that the context under which it emerged was lost, and some clueless fans believed it was a trend because Breath of the Wild 2 It would be the farewell to the saga.

Yes, we know it sounds like a funny thing, but some users mourned the death of ZeldaAlthough they soon realized that it was all about something different.

‘Never again scare me with the’ Last Zelda Game ‘trend on Twitter, or God help me and help you all.’

‘She was very angry’.

Fortunately, it was soon clarified that everything was a confusion and not the farewell of the saga of The legend of zelda, which will surely live for many more years.

The second part of Breath of the Wild it is still in development, and they will have to work hard if they want it to outperform its predecessor.

We recommend you:

Source.



