Ein strong longing and urging goes through the German people: out into freedom, over to the new world! This search for the possibility of emigration is partly due to the unfortunate circumstances of the fatherland. People want to get out of the inner unrest, out of the hate and envy that poisons the soul and weakens the body, out of the eternal lying in wait for chance profits and inflationary spoils, out of the oppression of insufficient wages, into countries where one can breathe more freely and live more peacefully.

Dreams of tropical bliss and effortless riches, such as have enlivened gold prospectors through the ages, resonate deeply. It’s only too understandable, this aspiration, and it’s also an everlasting part of the German soul, the Faustian soul. But one must not close one’s eyes to reality. The romantic emigrant has little chance of success in our time.









This year the number of emigrants has grown significantly. This is confirmed by the statistical figures available for the past few months; this is particularly confirmed by the current rush at the branches of the Reich Migration Office. A large proportion of those keen to emigrate go to relatives and acquaintances who live in the United States or in South American countries. For the United States, immigration is impossible at all without an affidavit from an acquaintance or relative. The others, however, who have no such connections abroad, must in any case have a fairly large sum of German money at their disposal, many millions of marks, if they want to emigrate. Because apart from the crossing and passport costs, they need at least money for the first few weeks, when they may not be able to find a job.

A warning about false advisors

In any case, before contacting the German passport offices, the emigrants should go to the credit bureaus of the Reich Migration Office or to the municipal information agencies set up in some places in order to receive the right advice there. Again and again we have to warn against such private swindle companies, which use the alias of settlement companies and similar to lure the money out of the pockets of people who are looking to emigrate without being able to do anything for them.







Here in Frankfurt the activity of the Reich Migration Office is now very lively. Especially from southern Germany, from the Palatinate, Württemberg, from the Black Forest and from the Bergstraße, many are looking for a way abroad. These are also the areas from which the majority of German emigrants to America came in earlier decades. With these, the relatives often find acceptance and the opportunity to build a new life. Only Germans who can show proof of employment are currently allowed into Canada. It is mainly engineers and businessmen sent out by German companies who go to East Asia. British India continues to block German immigration.