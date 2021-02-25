D.he TSG 1899 Hoffenheim experienced one of the bitterest moments in the club’s history in the Europa League. The team of coach Sebastian Hoeneß also missed the second leg against Molde FK and missed with the 0: 2 (0: 1) the first time in the round of 16 of an international competition. The players of the Bundesliga club reacted almost stunned to the end. “After the two games it’s madness that you’re stuck,” said goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, completely frustrated. “The second half wasn’t enough, so it was deserved in the end. Somehow it shouldn’t be. “

The outsider from Norway could hardly understand his success in the empty Sinsheim stadium on Thursday evening. Eirik Andersen shocked the hosts with the 1-0 in the 20th minute and set the end of the game with the 2-0. Dortmund’s Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland congratulated his former team via Twitter immediately after the final whistle.

The Hoffenheim team had previously failed to take advantage of numerous chances as they did in the 3: 3 first leg in Villarreal, Spain a week ago. After an unbeaten preliminary round, the Kraichgauer experienced the first European Cup defeat of this season – and the bitter end. The club had wintered internationally for the first time under Hoeneß. With coach Julian Nagelsmann, Hoffenheim were once eliminated in the Europa League and the Champions League after the preliminary round.

Like last time in the 4-0 win against Werder Bremen, TSG relied on Florian Grillitsch as head of defense and on the tried and tested trio Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur and Christoph Baumgartner in the attack. The Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric sat on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury, just like at the weekend.

Kramaric can’t help either

The Hoffenheim team started dominantly and with a header from Bayern loan Chris Richards and a low shot from Munas Dabbur could have already led after a quarter of an hour. But Andersen with a touchdown in the far corner then duped goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who was caught on the wrong foot.

Baumann yelled at his colleagues from behind after the setback. Because they moved far too little. And so ball distributor Sebastian Rudy and wingers Marco John and Pavel Kaderabek did not find many gaps in the defense of the robust Norwegians, whose season does not start until April.

Again Dabbur failed with a header from two meters (29th) and shortly after the change with a twisting shot at Molding’s strong keeper Andreas Linde (50th). The Israeli striker has so far scored 24 goals in 51 Europa League games. In the first leg, Dabbur missed a penalty when the score was 3-1 for Hoffenheim.

TSG almost caught the 2-0 on a counterattack: Grillitsch saved at the last moment against Marcus Pedersen, who stormed towards Baumann. With the substitution of Kramaric in the 57th minute, TSG’s confidence that they could turn things around grew. But the World Cup runner-up couldn’t help his team much either. The again strongly reacting Linde parried his shot in the 84th minute.