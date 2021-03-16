L.An hour of honor instead of a football miracle: Borussia Mönchengladbach’s horror series did not come to an end against Manchester City either. The hopelessly inferior team of outgoing coach Marco Rose lost in the second leg of the Champions League second leg against the second in the English championship 0: 2 (0: 2) and faces difficult times.

Kevin De Bruyne (13th minute) and Ilkay Gündogan (18th) caused Gladbach’s seventh competitive defeat in a row with an early double strike in Budapest. After less than 20 minutes, the plug was pulled at the same point in view of the 0-2 in the first leg. As a result, the team of team manager Pep Guardiola took it easy, but always had everything under control.

Since Rose’s announced departure from Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach has lost all encounters, seven in number. Should Borussia collect bankruptcy number eight at Schalke 04 in the crisis summit on Saturday evening, this would be the setting of the club record from 1989 and would probably bring the already angry fans to the barricades.

“With a 1-0 in the back something can still go”, Rose had said hopefully before the kick-off and announced that she wanted to “take a risk”. When asked about the situation at Gladbach, he said: “I think our situation is not nice, but there are much, much worse things on this planet.” Borussia was far from leading from the start. Manchester’s pass machine for national player Gündogan ran at full speed and made almost no mistakes against the Gladbachers, who were lurking on the counterattack.



Cheers in light blue: Manchester City is looking forward to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Image: EPA





The 20-year-old Phil Foden forced Yann Sommer (7th) to make a first save, on the other side Breel Embolo caused some danger with a deflected shot (8th). The brawny Embolo replaced the recently hapless Alassane Plea and attacked the city defensive early on in conjunction with Marcus Thuram and captain Lars Stindl. The yield, however, was manageable.

Shortly afterwards it was much too fast for the overwhelmed Borussia defense – and much too easy for City. First De Bruyne hammered the ball with his left to lead under the bar, a little later Foden duped the defensive of the five-time German champions with a clever pass to Gündogan. Gündogan, who had been playing strongly for weeks, pushed in, Gladbach’s chances sank to virtually zero.

ManCity now shifted down a gear, but always remained in control. After all: Gladbach didn’t give up and had the chance to catch up shortly before the break when the agile Embolo shot just past the right post (41st). In the first 45 minutes, Borussia, who slipped to tenth place in the Bundesliga, only had 22.2 percent possession, but at least three shots on goal – more than in the entire first leg.

After the break, the encounter lacked both tension and pace. Gladbach was overwhelmed by the constant change of position at City, but at least prevented a higher bankruptcy.