Even before Max Verstappen’s problems in Q3, with the Dutchman forced to retreat to tenth on the grid by a power unit problem, he had already thought about it Sergio Perez to ruin Red Bull’s Saturday. The Mexican indeed was surprise eliminated in Q2. No technical problems with the car for him, but a simple lack of feeling with the RB18 that did not allow him to improve his time in the second attempt. In the end, his first lap – which was initially canceled due to an alleged failure to comply with the track limits and then restored – only earned him the 11th time in the session. For Perez, this elimination is nothing more than the confirmation of a decidedly negative period.

Since after the success in Monte Carlo, with the renewal of his contract with Red Bull until 2024, Checo has been the worst among the drivers of the three top teams in terms of performance. “We should have been in Q3 – recognized the microphones of Sky Sport F1 at the end of qualifying – but we didn’t have enough speed in the laps that counted “. The former Racing Point driver also highlighted as well as the traffic of the other cars played a role in his elimination: “I lost a few tenths with Kevin [Magnussen] and it was enough not to enter Q3. Difficult moment? Surely I don’t have a great feeling With the car – Perez admitted – and I haven’t had it lately. Tomorrow I should be better. I should have a better pace and I hope to recover“, He concluded.