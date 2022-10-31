Former STF minister classifies Lula’s election as the victory of democracy, civility and reverence for norms

The former minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Joaquim Barbosa said that the election Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic is the victory of democracy, civility and reverence for the rules that govern “the good functioning of society”.

In posts made on your profile on twitterBarbosa declared that “the grotesque, barbarism and intimidation as inseparable elements of the daily exercise of power leave the scene”. They are no longer part of everyday life.”the systematic violation of laws and the Constitution as a method of governing and as a shortcut to achieving political and personal goals”.

the former minister declared vote for Lula in the 1st round. At the end of September, he said that the current president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “not a serious man” and “does not serve to govern” Brazil. Barbosa also stated that, “In large democracies, Bolsonaro is seen as an abject, despicable human being, a person to be avoided.”.

Lula won the 2022 elections in the 2nd round, played on Sunday (30.out). He had 50.90% of the valid votes against 49.10% for Bolsonaro.

After the announcement of the result, Lula made a peacemaking speech before the tightest victory in history since redemocratization.

“As of January 1, 2023, I will govern for 215 million Brazilians and not just for those who voted for me”, said Lulu. “There are not 2 ‘Brazils’. We are one country. A single people. A great nation.”

Watch the president-elect’s speech (27min):