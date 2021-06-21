B.With the prospect of the same round of walks in the lockdown radius, staying at home didn’t seem so unattractive for a while. Until recently, at least. Because repetition is such a thing. If you do something often enough, for example the same lap around the park, you will at some point discover that what is always the same becomes an always different. Changes are small at first and then fill the conversation. What is blooming here? That wasn’t there yesterday! Is that a bumblebee or a bee or something completely different, because: never seen it!

Although more and more plants and animals are making their way onto the Red Lists, knowing what is now blooming and humming is not in good order. It doesn’t have to be the 300-page mushroom guide. A handy smartphone is more than enough to decipher the nature that surrounds us. We tested a small selection, five nature apps. It starts with the “Animal Tracker”, which is only half a nature app in that it can also be operated from the sofa. The app, for which the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior is responsible, documents how animals move around the globe. To do this, scientists feed the movement data of animals with transmitters into the “Movebank” research database, which is also accessible to laypeople through the Animal Tracker. With the exception of strictly protected species that are targeted by poachers. Your GPS coordination is not public.