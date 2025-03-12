The tears of Mohamed Salah will probably be remembered as well as the duel between his Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain FC, from which many football fans would have liked to never be kicked off. After the 1: 4 defeat in the penalty shootout, in which only Salah was the first shooter Liverpools to overcome the outstanding Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, he ran alone to the stadium exit. Some colleagues tried to cheer him up, but the striker could not be comforted by anyone. Because Salah probably felt that more in the Stadium on the Angard Road had just been lost than a round of 16 in the Champions League – both for his club as well as for his team and himself.