The Sudanese authorities transferred this Sunday to the former president of the country Omar al Bashir from the prison in which he has been held since 2019 to a hospital to monitor the health of the former president, who returned to his isolation cell in November after spending nine months in a medical facility.

One of Al Bashir’s lawyers, Hashim Abu Bakr, told EFE that his client was transferred to a military hospital by decision of a court, which ruled last week on the transfer, but it was not implemented by the prison authorities until this Sunday.

Al Bashir, overthrown in the so-called 2019 Sudanese revolution, has since been imprisoned in Kober prison after be found guilty of illicit enrichment, among other chargeswhile his trial for the coup d’état that he perpetrated in 1989 and which gave him access to power for three decades is underway.

According to the lawyer, the former president suffers from a “blood pressure disorder, swollen feet, fatigue and needs continuous medical monitoring,” for which he considers it “dangerous” for his 78-year-old client to remain in his isolation cell. .

The court’s decision also applied to former Defense Minister Abdelrahim Hussein, Al Bashir’s right-hand man, and also convicted since the popular protests three years ago.

Al Bashir and other members of his leadership already entered the hospital nine months ago for medical follow-upbut they were returned to the Kober prison on November 10 by a decision of the “higher authorities of the State”, according to the lawyer, who did not provide further details.

The former president and 27 of his officials, including ministers and the military, have appeared before a special court since July 2020 and face charges such as “undermining the constitutional system for participating in the 1989 coup”, something that could carry the penalty of death.

EFE