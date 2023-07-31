Ousmane Dembélé would have reached a personal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, signaling his desire to leave FC Barcelona, as confirmed by sources 90min away in England.
As 90min confirmed last week, PSG recently made contact with the 26-year-old, who has entered the last 12 months of his contract at Camp Nou.
However, Barcelona are very interested in retaining Dembélé and have been in talks for months to sign a new deal, but no progress has been made yet. The French international is aiming for a substantial salary increase after accepting a cut on the short-term deal he signed with Barcelona last summer.
More news about FC Barcelona
With no deal in sight, PSG have made a move in hopes of luring Dembélé back to Ligue 1, where he shone with Rennes before his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2016.
Dembele has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for €50m if activated before midnight on Monday July 31, after which the clause doubles to €100m. PSG could close the signing of Dembélé by paying that release clause, and that is an option now that the personal conditions are agreed.
Dembélé and PSG have reached an agreement for five years and Barcelona have been informed of the situation. The two clubs have held talks and their development in the next few hours will determine whether PSG must pay the termination clause or reach an agreement with Barcelona.
Although Barcelona want Dembélé to stay, they have also made it clear that they do not want to lose him for nothing next summer, thus opening the door to a reluctant exit.
The Camp Nou plan was for Barça to get rid of two of its four wingers this summer: Dembélé, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. Initially, Barcelona wanted to get rid of Fati and Torres, but both have been incredibly reluctant to contemplate their departures.
The reigning La Liga champions, who are still hoping to raise more funds through player sales this summer, have been forced to make a decision about Dembele, whose willingness to agree terms with PSG is expected to affect his next move.
PSG have made a move on Dembélé at the same time as they are battling Kylian Mbappé over his future, but the club insist their interest in the Barcelona star is not directly related.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Ousmane #Dembélé #reaches #personal #agreement #PSG
Leave a Reply