Barcelona and Ousmane Dembélé have experienced weeks of tension together, the Catalans have grown tired of the Frenchman’s rejections and made it clear that his departure should take place in this winter market, while the footballer pointed out that the club’s words were out of place and was committed to the Blaugrana project.
Now, less than two days before the market closes definitively, both parties are about to define their path, the Catalans hope to renew the Frenchman downwards or get him an accommodation to be able to register Aubameyang, while the footballer will have to decide between staying and risk being in the stands for the next 6 months or leaving the team with the Premier League as a possible destination.
The English press affirms that Ousmane’s agent has a couple of formal offers on the table from Premier League teams and with ample certainty they point out that before the market closes, one of these could come to fruition. Although the teams looking for the Frenchman are unknown, it is speculated that these could be between Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United. The entire movement, including income for Barcelona and the player’s salary, could involve an investment of 18 million euros.
#Ousmane #Dembélé #Premier #League #market #closure
