D.he case of Oury Jalloh anticipated some of what is currently being discussed around the world under the heading of “Black lives matter”. Oury Jalloh was burned to death on January 7, 2005 in the Dessau police station under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. There were early suspicions that the African could have been a victim of police violence in his detention cell. One suspicion was that the fire death could have been a crime under cover because the rejected asylum seeker had previously been ill-treated. The public prosecutor’s and judicial processing of what happened has never corroborated such speculations. Nevertheless, the fate of Jalloh continued to stir hearts; New reports and parliamentary initiatives kept the discussion lively year after year.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

Two years ago, the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt appointed two special advisors who were supposed to thoroughly analyze Jalloh’s death, including all investigations. On Friday, Jerzy Montag, former legal policy spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, and Manfred Nötzel, former attorney general in Munich, presented the results of their work. Main conclusion: the Jalloh case has been identified. After evaluating all files, Montag and Nötzel see “no more open investigative approaches”. The termination of the investigation by the Halle public prosecutor’s office in 2017 was therefore “factually and legally correct”.

Nevertheless, it is worth reading the 303-page report by the two special advisers. The Jalloh case (Montag and Nötzel decide on the spelling “Jallow”) is presented in all its ambivalence and the work of the police, justice and politics is analyzed and evaluated. The consultants also do not hide the fact that Oury Jalloh was “not a particularly law-abiding person”. He dealt in drugs, was violent and often heavily drunk. Jalloh presumably came from Sierra Leone, was around 35 years old at the time of his death and was only tolerated in Germany.

On the morning of January 7, 2005, the police in Dessau received an emergency call that “a foreigner” was harassing four women. At the scene of the incident, the police met Jalloh and took him to the police station to “establish his identity” without giving any further reasons. From the start, Jalloh offered physical resistance to the police officers’ measures. Rightly so, as the special advisers of the state parliament are now. The actions of the police were unlawful, from the identification of the blood sample to the – largely unsupervised – fixation of Jalloh on a couch. “If these mistakes had not been made, Oury Jalloh would most likely still be alive,” said special adviser Monday on Friday. The two special advisors also recognize “institutional racism” among the police officers, who continually referred to Jalloh as merely “African”.

Montag and Nötzel point out, however, that Jalloh would probably have been brought to the station under duress even if the police officers had taken into account all the regulations and justification requirements. Finally, there was an initial suspicion because of the harassment of women. And Jalloh was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Shortly before noon a fire broke out in the cell, in which Jalloh died. In 2012, the Magdeburg Regional Court came to the conclusion that it was not a police officer but Jalloh who started the fire himself, using a lighter that the officers had not taken from him. The special advisors Montag and Nötzel see no reason to continue investigating in any other direction. Both also consider it “factually and legally correct” that the Halle public prosecutor’s office closed the most recent investigations in autumn 2017 after taking over the case from Dessau in May 2017.

Criticism of the then State Secretary of Justice

This change of jurisdiction was criticized in some media reports as being taken out of the boat and as a political intervention, because the Dessau public prosecutor had recently started investigations into suspected murder against police officers. The special advisors rate the criticism of some media as “inapplicable” and “wrong”. Due to the proximity and the conflicts between the police and the public prosecutor in Dessau, the transfer to Halle was factually correct.

However, the special advisors criticize the conduct of the then Justice State Secretary Hubert Böning, because he wanted to hold a conversation with the prosecutors “on the further strategic direction of the investigation”. This leaves at least the “bad appearance” of an attempted influence on the part of the government. Montag and Nötzel hold Justice Minister Anne-Marie Keding (CDU) against the fact that she deliberately concealed in the state parliament in September 2017 that the investigations into the Jalloh case were about to be closed.

The opposition Left Party therefore called for Keding’s resignation on Friday and, like the co-ruling SPD, the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the Jalloh case. The Greens, which are also involved in the government, did not join these demands. They want a voluntary payment of compensation for pain and suffering to the Jallohs family and join the recommendations of the two special advisers for better structural equipment and training of the police. The CDU also promises to examine these proposals. Above all, however, the Union attaches importance to the fact that the Landtag files the Jalloh case after 15 years and in the absence of new information.